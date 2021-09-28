Holy Spirit Told Us to Get Married Quickly: Couple Opens Up in Video

A Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Olatunji, have spoken about how they met and sped up their marriage

The lovers said that the initial plan was to have a wedding two years after they met so that resources for a new home will be available

With the leading from the Holy Spirit, they had their marriage with their meagre resources, pulled through, and succeeded

A Nigerian man, Emmanuel Olatunji, has spoken about how he married his wife the same year he met her in 2017.

He said that the plan was to have their marriage two years after dating. The woman said she was led by the Holy Spirit that the wedding must happen that same year.

The man said he bought a fan and bed days after the marriage.

It was not rosy

The wife added that they had to just go ahead with the wedding. The couple revealed they met online and started dating even before they physically met.

According to Olatunji, they had a connection from the first time they met. When Legit TV's Damilare Okunola asked how the early time of their marriage was, the man said it was not rosy.

The couple slept on a carton

The man said he was staying with his mother before the marriage and he had to quickly get a bigger apartment.

The husband stated that there was nothing in their room then as they slept on a carton the first night together.

We had nothing

He said that it was after the fourth night that he got a fan and a small mattress. Though the lady did not know they were going to sleep on the carton, she was aware there was nothing in the room.

The wife said that they planned to get things before marriage but when the leading came that the wedding needed to be soon, they had no choice but to follow through.

Watch the full video below:

