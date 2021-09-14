A woman got many talking on social media after a video of her presenting a car gift to her big brother went viral

The woman recalled how they lived in an uncompleted building and the sacrifices her brother made for her and her siblings

On behalf of all the groom's siblings, the woman presented the car gift to her brother and his wife and wished them well in their marital journey

A Nigerian woman has been captured on camera showering encomium on her big brother as she presented a car gift to him and his wife on their wedding day courtesy of the groom's siblings.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @famousblogng, the woman could be seen crying as she recalled how her brother sacrificed a lot for his siblings.

The groom's younger sister got emotional while presenting a car gift to her big brother. Photo credit: @famousblogng

According to the woman, her brother really suffered for his siblings whom he helped to graduate from the higher institution.

The woman assured the bride that she and her siblings accepted her wholeheartedly and wished her well in her journey with their brother.

In the heartwarming video, the groom also got emotional as his sister broke down in tears while presenting the car gift.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the cute video.

@jessilicious_kora said:

"Awww you see how United the family is .. please to the new wife .. Abeg no scatter am .. respect, love and light."

@lekelee22 commented:

"She has a good heart and she seem genuinely happy for them. Congratulations to the new couples."

@slaycar_accessories wrote:

"This her Heartfelt Prayers will surely be answered in Jesus Name Ame."

@the_queenslounge said:

"Dear new wife, please let the love you met in that family be intact o."

@golditeventsolution commented:

"I was emotional omg pls new bride dont scatter d family let love lead like d way u met it."

Pastor gifts his wife a car on her bday, sprays her with cash & photos go viral

Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian pastor, Gospel Agochukwu on Thursday, September 9, took to Facebook to narrate how he gave his wife a new car to celebrate her birthday.

He went ahead to narrate that the lady he wanted to marry called off their wedding six days to the day, saying she is no more interested in the relationship

Everything was set but she called it off

The pastor revealed this was after wedding invites had already been sent out to church members, and friends, and church workers had already picked out their matching outfits.

Gospel stated that he tried to see if the wedding can go on so that he could prevent the shame that would come otherwise.

A part of his post read:

“Our passports was at embassy for honeymoon, all the church workers had sown uniforms for wedding of the century. But she just called me wirh her mother's phone and said she doesnt love me anymore.”

I almost went mad

The pastor revealed he nearly went crazy as he had to endure so much trauma. He later met the woman he married.

He said that their families and friends initially said no. Their marriage has been blessed with five kids in four years.

Below are some of the reactions:

Mhiz Luchi Oparah said:

"Touching, every disappointment is a blessing. Am not giving up God has plans for me. No more depression. Happy birthday, mama age in good health and wealth."

Triavox Atlantic-Ltd said:

"My Bishop, I was there, you went through hell and came out stronger, whenever I see your wife, I just can't hold back but give God undiluted praise cos He used the very best to compensate you. You deserve to be happier..."

Nneoma Opara said:

"Congratulations to your wife. May the good God keep your home and ministry in His own care."

