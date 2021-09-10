Pastor Gospel Agochukwu celebrated his wife's birthday in a beautiful manner as he presented her with a new car

The clergyman relived how he faced big shame when his first fiancee called off their wedding years ago just days before the event

Pastor Agochukwu said that despite everything he had been through in seeking love, his new home is now blessed with five children

A Nigerian pastor, Gospel Agochukwu on Thursday, September 9, took to Facebook to narrate how he gave his wife a new car to celebrate her birthday.

He went ahead to narrate that the lady he wanted to marry called off their wedding six days to the day, saying she is no more interested in the relationship

The man said the experience broke him then. Photo source: Gospel Agochukwu

Everything was set but she called it off

The pastor revealed this was after wedding invites had already been sent out to church members, and friends, and church workers had already picked out their matching outfits.

Gospel stated that he tried to see if the wedding can go on so that he could prevent the shame that would come otherwise.

A part of his post read:

“Our passports was at embassy for honeymoon, all the church workers had sown uniforms for wedding of the century. But she just called me wirh her mother's phone and said she doesnt love me anymore.”

I almost went mad

The pastor revealed he nearly went crazy as he had to endure so much trauma. He later met the woman he married.

He said that their families and friends initially said no. Their marriage has been blessed with five kids in four years.

Below are some of the reactions:

Mhiz Luchi Oparah said:

"Touching, every disappointment is a blessing. Am not giving up God has plans for me. No more depression. Happy birthday, mama age in good health and wealth."

Triavox Atlantic-Ltd said:

"My Bishop, I was there, you went through hell and came out stronger, whenever I see your wife, I just can't hold back but give God undiluted praise cos He used the very best to compensate you. You deserve to be happier..."

Nneoma Opara said:

"Congratulations to your wife. May the good God keep your home and ministry in His own care."

Another beautiful love story

Source: Briefly.co.za