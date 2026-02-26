South African rugby coach Jake White is currently linked with a move outside South Africa, months after parting ways with the Bulls

The former Springboks head coach is tipped as one of the top contenders for a coaching role abroad, with another Mzansi rugby coach linked with the job

The reports about White's link with an overseas rugby club sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media

Former Springboks head coach Jake White is reportedly set to take on a new coaching role abroad with a United Rugby Championship club.

The Johanessborg-born rugby coach would be remembered for masterminding South Africa’s memorable 2007 Rugby World Cup victory.

Since leading the Springboks to victory in the 2007 Rugby World Cup, White's coaching career has been anything but straightforward. He has taken on high-profile coaching roles both abroad and within South Africa, yet several of those tenures have concluded amid tension and controversy.

After departing the Bulls last year, following widespread reports that player unrest contributed to his dismissal, White largely stepped out of the public spotlight. He managed the Pretoria giants from 2020, guiding them to three URC finals in four campaigns.

White linked with coaching job in Italy

According to RugbyPass, White has now emerged as a prominent contender for the head coaching position at Benetton Rugby. The Italian outfit is reportedly seeking an accomplished international tactician to succeed Calum MacRae at the end of the current campaign.

The 62-year-old would battle for the coaching role at the Italian Rugby club with another South African rugby coach, Corniel van Zyl, and also former England interim boss Richard Cockerill.

According to a report by RugbyPass, the former Springboks coach has already held discussions with the Italian club regarding the position.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about White being linked with a new coaching role in Italy after leaving the Bulls.

Jakes Johann Pretorius said:

"Good for you, Jake. Good for you! Hope you get the job and take Bennetton to new heights!"

Christine Coetzer Fourie reacted:

"Oh my goodness, I feel sorry for that club."

Awie Warrington wrote:

"No surprise. Bulls lost one of their best coaches unfairly, so."

Barry Martin shared:

"Imagine Bennetton are going to love being told that they aren't winning games because they can't afford better players."

Brian Classens commented:

"Poor Bennetton.. their players will regret this big time. Jake will mess with the players around and tell them they are not good enough."

Serena Boyle added:

"Watch out, here comes Benetton next season."

White coaching experience

White was in charge of the South African men's national team from 2004 to 2007, and upgraded the Springboks on the IRB World Rankings, taking them from sixth position to the top of the rankings in three years.

He led the Boks to victory against England to win the Rugby World Cup in France, and also had a remarkable time with the Bulls by making them one of the top favourites in the URC.

White's coaching résumé includes stints with the Brumbies in Australia, Montpellier in France and Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

Rassie Erasmus, who recently signed a new contract as the Springboks coach, worked as a technical adviser to White in 2007. He has gone on to win the Rugby World Cup twice and also led the team to victory in the Rugby Championship in 2025.

