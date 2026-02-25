Mombasa Rugby Club legend Oliver Onyango has passed away suddenly, leaving a lasting mark on Kenyan rugby as both a player and a coach

Onyango played a key role in Mombasa’s historic Enterprise Cup victory in 1997 and spent over 20 years mentoring and shaping coastal rugby talent

His death comes amid a series of recent shocks in Kenyan rugby, including road accidents involving players and the passing of former internationals

The Kenyan Rugby Union has paid tribute to Mombasa Rugby Club legend Oliver Onyango, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

Kenya Rugby Union paid tribute to the former Mombasa Rugby Club player and coach, Oliver Onyango. Image:@mombasarugbyclub

Source: Facebook

The club, in a statement on social media, said:

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our legend, Oliver Onyango. A pillar of Mombasa Sports Club Rugby as a player, coach, and mentor, Oliver dedicated his life to building the game and shaping generations of players along the coast."

Onyango was a vital part of the historic Enterprise Cup-winning team in 1997. He went on to serve for over two decades as a coach, instilling discipline, resilience, and belief in every player he led.

The statement added:

"He built a legacy that will live on in Mombasa rugby. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire rugby fraternity during this difficult time. Forever MSC. Forever Dumez. Forever a Champion."

Kenyan Rugby Union mourn Onyango

The Kenyan Rugby Union joined in the tributes with a message of condolence:

"Kenya Rugby Union joins Mombasa Sports Club Rugby, friends, and family in celebrating the life of Oliver Plunkett Onyango. Oliver was a true servant of the game, having served Mombasa Sports Club Rugby as a player and coach. He was part of the historic Enterprise Cup-winning team in 1997, and went on to serve over two decades as a coach. His impact on the sport and the rugby community will be remembered with deep gratitude and pride. Rest in peace, Oliver."

Recent tragedies in Kenyan rugby

This tragedy comes just days after Western Bulls rugby players survived a road accident on Saturday, 21 February 2026, in Nairobi. The club confirmed on social media that the players escaped largely unscathed.

Earlier, a former Kenyan rugby player, Ger Mijoro, based in the USA, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. His death was confirmed by his sister, Michele Harrelle, on Friday, 12 December via Facebook.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s men’s 15s team, the Simbas, failed to qualify automatically for the 2027 Rugby World Cup after the most recent African qualification cycle. They were eliminated in the Rugby Africa Cup semifinals by Zimbabwe, losing 29‑23. Zimbabwe went on to win the continental tournament and secure an automatic spot for the Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

The Kenya team celebrate winning the Shield Final. Image: Andrew Matthews

Source: Getty Images

SA Rugby approves new school laws

Briefly News previously reported that SA Rugby has updated tackling laws in school and club rugby to make the sport safer for young players.

The decision was made just days after the tragic passing of a young rugby star at Westering High School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly News