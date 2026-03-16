A TikTok video showed one of the ANC's efforts to give back to the community, and it was soon turned into AI

The clip captured political authorities going to a low-income area just in time for the area's regional elections, sparking outrage

People were not impressed after seeing the ANC members in the area visiting for a specific reason

Online users slammed the ANC after its members went viral on 10 March 2026. One of the ruling party's members went viral in a video of low-income areas in South Africa.

ANC mocked by AI after terrible donation. Image: @mzansi.ai8

Source: TikTok

The ANC distanced itself from the Political Party's Members' efforts to donate food, which were caught on camera, and South Africans shared their thoughts. The video was a hit as it sparked discussion about ANC's progress after more than 30 years in power.

In a TikTok video by mzansi.ai8 AI transformed a video of the ANC member presenting a community with some much-needed food into satire. Instead of announcing that they were giving out one loaf to families, they were giving an egg. Watch the AI video of the ANC members making the delivery below:

South Africa slams ANC

Many people thought that the ANC members were not doing anything useful to truly help people. Viewers felt that the families getting one loaf was practically a slap in the face. Many bitterly reflected on what little the South African government did over 30 years of democracy. Read the comments of people in disbelief below:

People discussed ANC over the past 30 years of democracy. Image: Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

Liso_Hlelo2230 🇿🇦 slammed the video of the ANC officials:

"One loaf doesn't even last the whole day for a family of 4 or 5 people."

Gareth was stunned by the audacity:

"Woow you guys have outdone yourself, going over and above well done."

.... related to the ANC visit:

"They did the same thing at my village😭😭they even gave out rice that doesn't rise💔"

uss’Dee remarked:

"Guys before it’s last minute, which party are we voting for in the next election."

m o o s e was upset:

"1 loaf of bread after 30 years.💯"

Akanyang Aks was stunned:

"For my mental health this is AI😳"

butterflynnnn_complained:

"1 loaf , on family whereas in 1 family there could be more than 5 people… and it means a lot Yho ha.a."

Dipuo06 said:

"Ore tlwaela hampe we eat 3 loafs in my house, it means a lot, my foot."

Liso_Hlelo2230 🇿🇦 argued against the donation:

"One loaf doesn't even last the whole day for a family of 4 or 5 people."

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Source: Briefly News