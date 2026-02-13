President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 12 February 2026

Musician-turned-politician and MK Party MP Papa Penny weighed in on Cyril Ramaphosa's speech and likened it to something

Online users were divided, with some agreeing with his criticism of Ramaphosa, while others weighed in on Papa Penny's English

Papa Penny weighed in on Ramaphosa’s 2026 Sona. Image: capricornfm/Instagram, KIM LUDBROOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Musician-turned-politician Papa Penny weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona), sparking reactions.

On Thursday, 12 February 2026, Ramaphosa delivered the Sona. As South Africans expressed mixed reviews on Ramaphosa’s Sona speech, Papa Penny broke his silence with a scathing take that sparked reactions.

Papa Penny critiques Ramaphosa’s Sona

Speaking to a journalist outside Cape Town City Hall, Papa Penny dismissed Ramaphosa’s Sona speech. The Milandu Bhe hitmaker said Ramaphosa’s speech did not address the pressing issues and dismissed it as a ‘zero’.

“Whatever Cyril Ramaphosa was saying there to me is a zero, it's a scratched song, the song is not hit, we cannot dance the song, that's what I can say, there is nothing I can say because I am from the villages, whatever he was saying there, he’s a liar. People are suffering down there. My people are suffering,” MK Party MP Gezani Kobane, Papa Penny

Papa Penny emphasised that while President Ramaphosa had made some bold promises in his Sona speech, he was a liar.

“He's saying something that is heaven, he's lying,” Papa Penny added.

When asked what he expected Ramaphosa to say, Papa Penny said that Ramaphosa did not deliver what he promised in the last Sona.

“We can comment and say the president was supposed to say this and this, but he's been there. He never talk anything that is good to the people. That tomorrow gonna see everything. Last year I said let's wait for three months, whatever was delivered in there is still to happen until today. People crying for the water, dying by the water. No jobs, no roads in the villages there. Most in the village have no job there,” he said.

Watch Papa Penny’s full interview below:

Mzansi reacts as Papa Penny tears into Ramaphosa's Sona

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Papa Penny’s English, while others agreed with Papa Penny’s critique of Ramaphosa’s Sona.

Here are some of the comments:

@ThaboDiale51574 agreed:

“Penny Penny was right in all aspects. This fool has been preaching the same things all over now, and when he started his term. Sounds like a scratched CD, and his ANC minions applaud every non-progressive thing he is saying. What a moron.”

@errolbsk asked:

“Did he even understand the English spoken by the president? 😅😅😅😅😅”

@Nkosina61062047 suggested:

“Papa Penny, as someone who represent masses in the National Assembly, should be liberated enough to express himself in a language of his choice.”

@molefeh said:

“One thing Juju has mastered: No one besides him is allowed to address the media after SONA. People misrepresent their parties, talking all kinds of things.”

Mzansi reacted after Papa Penny slammed President Ramaphosa’s 2026 Sona. Image: youngrealafricansa/Instagram, PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP via Getty Images

