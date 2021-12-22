A woman took to her Twitter account to warn other women and offer advice on dating married men

She tells ladies to be careful, especially if they are a side chick, and says its best to avoid married men at all costs

She shared that she will be burying her friend this weekend and warns that ladies must avoid spending the night at a married men’s houses as the wives use muthi

A concerned woman has taken to social media to warn side chicks and her fellow sisters of the dangers of being with married men.

“Ladies, be careful or just stay away from married men. If you know you are a side chick and your boyfriend is married,” warned @khomotsoacc on Twitter.

In a tweet she shared recently, she said women should avoid sleeping at married men’s’ houses at all costs as their wives may be using muthi. She goes on to disclose that she will be burying her friend this weekend.

Users shared their reactions and comments on the debatable tweet:

@Thlolo15March said:

“Avoid married men period!”

@TheDonsLady replied:

“Let them know sis.”

@theHirohito said:

“Side chicks must start having their own houses.”

@Tman__touch

“Why date married men? Asiqale lapho.”

@__Olerato_ commented:

“Let's be careful.”

@AjayRakwena said:

“Leave them.”

@tsakihyp reacted:

“Yoooh.”

