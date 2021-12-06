Faith Nketsi made headlines when her man bought her a brand new Range Rover and now peeps feel she never deserved it

The media personality's name is flying around social media as rumours of her cheating on her boyfriend Nzuzo flood the internet

Peeps are not impressed with the fact that the bae bought her such luxurious gifts and she still allegedly cheated on him

Faith Nkesti is causing havoc on the social media streets after news broke of her allegedly cheating on Nzuzo Njilo after a year of dating. The controversial celeb has many people on social media convinced that even if you drop a million rand on your partner, they are not guaranteed to stay.

Kaya959 reported that the Have Faith reality star shocked many when she shared footage of her boyfriend Nzuzo Njilo gifting her a brand new Range Rover Lumma priced at about R1.2 million. The car was given to Faith as an anniversary gift and had many wishing that they could be dating a young businessman too.

The envy of the relationship did not last long after Twitter began circulating rumours of Faith's infidelity. The media personality is said to have allegedly cheated on her rich bae, just months after the expensive anniversary gifts. While many would be disappointed in her rumoured actions, the tweeps are choosing to be upset about the Range Rover.

@Callmethabo2nd tweeted:

"A whole Range Rover and they still cheat on you, million rand bafwethu Faith Nketsi osleg."

@Mogomosti wrote:

"What a sorry generation we are!!! Seemingly one can't mention rumours of Faith Nketsi cheating on her man, without mentioning he bought a Range Rover as an aggravating factor. It's almost like it would have been okay if he hadn't bought her a Range. I despair..."

