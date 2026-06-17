Local funny man @unwokepope has Mzansi laughing after recreating an airport moment that everybody has been talking about

Peet Viljoen's trip back home did not go as planned after authorities were reportedly already waiting for him at arrivals

Bianca van Wyk opened up about her unexpected run-in with Mel Viljoen

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local comedian returns with another skit of Mel and Peet Viljoen. Image: @unwokepope and @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

Local artist and TikTok comedian @unwokepope has gone viral after showing a comedic skit featuring Mel Viljoen confronting Bianca van Wyk at OR Tambo International Airport over Piet Viljoen. The reality star went to meet her husband at the airport when she unexpectedly ran into news reporter and commentator Bianca van Wyk.

The comedian replicated the exchange humourously. In it, “Mel,” whom unwokepope is imitating, questions Bianca about how she knew about Piet’s arrival.

@unwokepope humourously says in the skit:

“What are you doing here? Why are you looking for trouble? What do you want? What do you want?..... Run Pateet run!”

Bianca had a run-in with Mel as she went to meet Peet Viljoen at the airport, before he was arrested. Image: @Trending Now SA

Source: Facebook

Bianca details a surprise run-in with Mel

Bianca van Wyk shared a video of the exchange itself. Briefly News also reported that Bianca van Wyk recently opened up about an unexpected encounter with Mel Viljoen after her return to South Africa, saying Mel questioned her about how she knew details surrounding Peet Viljoen's arrival before allegedly walking away from the conversation after being confronted about information linked to previous claims.

Peet's airport drama finally caught up with him

Briefly News recently reported that Peet Viljoen's return to South Africa did not exactly come with a warm welcome. Moments after landing at OR Tambo International Airport following his deportation from the US, the Hawks moved in and arrested him.

The arrest came over allegations linked to an older Johannesburg Property Company case involving fraud, theft, and forgery. and corruption claims dating back years. Authorities said he had spent around 100 days in US detention before being sent back to South Africa, where his legal troubles were reportedly waiting for him at arrivals.

View the TikTok post below:

SA reacts in comments

South Africans flooded the comment section with laughter, praise, and confusion over the viral skit. This is what Mzansi had to say on unwokepope's page:

CaLuMa1313 said:

"I'm gonna tell my kids this is Mel Viljoen 😭😭😭 You're too good!"

Hanna commented:

"Fok, jy is net eenvoudig brilliant 😂🤭 💀"

Vivian Botha said:

"Surprise, Peet Pateet."

ZoesTroubleTaker exclaimed:

"PERFECT REENACTMENT 👏👏👏 thank you for your service."

Uncle Sia added:

"😂😂😂 I can see her! 💯 👏🏾"

More Briefly News Stories on Mel and Piet Viljoen

Mel Viljoen revealed that Peet Viljoen had been arrested shortly after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport, claiming the arrest was linked to an old Johannesburg Property Company case after his release from detention in the US.

A video shared by entertainment commentator Bianca van Wyk showed Peet Viljoen being arrested shortly after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport after his release from detention in the US, leaving social media users stunned.

Bianca van Wyk shared that she unexpectedly met Mel Viljoen after her return to South Africa and said the encounter surprised her because Mel came across as humble and very different from the person many people believe she is online.

Source: Briefly News