Tseseng police arrest man for attacking pregnant girlfriend with a glass object

Pregnant woman escapes attack, receives immediate hospital care from responding officers

Netizens praise police for swift action amid rising violence against women in South Africa

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Free State cops came to a pregnant woman's rescue. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

TSESENG, FREE STATE— The Tseseng Detective Service arrested a 28-year-old man yesterday morning following a tracing operation where they rescued a 20-year-old pregnant woman. The suspect allegedly attacked his girlfriend and stabbed her on the head with a glass object after accusing her of cheating.

According to a statement from the South African Police Service (SAPS), the incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday, 18 June 2026, while the victim was sleeping at her residence. The boyfriend knocked on the door, entered, and used a glass object to assault her on the head several times.

The pregnant victim managed to escape from the house and ran outside. Passing learners noticed the scene, which alerted nearby police officers during a tracing operation. Officers found the victim bleeding from her injuries, provided immediate assistance, and transported her to a hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was detained on charges of attempted murder and is expected to appear before the Tseseng Magistrate’s Court today.

View the statement here:

Community members praise police response

Social media users reacted to the rescue and arrest.

Gershwinn Selassie said:

"We commend the officers for their quick thinking. Now, let's get that perpetrator behind bars."

Aya Gazi said:

"Well done, guys."

Patrick Makabanyane said:

Well done, officers. Now, throw away the jail key, so that he may not come out and finish his intention, please."

Blessings Lutepo said:

"Ooh, thank God for protecting her."

Free State man charged with murder

Briefly News also reported that the police upgraded an assault and kidnapping charge to murder after a victim died from her injuries. The suspect originally abducted the woman from a specific location and held her hostage for nearly a week while repeatedly assaulting her. Following her release, she was hospitalised, discharged, and subsequently readmitted a week later due to severe medical complications.

She passed away from her wounds, prompting authorities to officially change the active case file to a murder investigation. The suspect currently remains in custody ahead of his upcoming trial. This particular incident reflects a broader national crisis, as recent police crime statistics highlight thousands of reported rape, assault, and murder cases occurring within the country.

Source: Briefly News