National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Ivan Barnes insists Mbali Shinga must resign despite the court ruling allowing her to remain in her position in the legislature

The court order permits Shinga to stay until her internal appeals are exhausted or reviewed in 15 days

The NFP plans a special meeting to address compliance with the court ruling while maintaining the call for Shinga's resignation

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The NFP leader said he was not happy that Mbali Shinga would be returning to the provincial legislature. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL— Despite a court ruling blocking her immediate removal, National Freedom Party (NFP) President Ivan Barnes maintains that Mbali Shinga must resign as MEC for Social Development. Barnes expressed disappointment after Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Thina Siwendu granted Shinga an urgent interdict halting her legislature removal following her expulsion from the party.

Ivan Barnes demanded Mbali Shinga's resignation

The court order remains effective until Shinga exhausts internal appeal processes or files a review application within 15 days. Barnes confirmed the NFP will abide by the ruling, allowing Shinga to return to work on Monday. However, he emphasised that the party's decision for her to step down and stay out of the Government of Provincial Unity still stands.

Ivan Barnes challenges Mbali Shinga’s position

Barnes announced that the party will hold a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to formally adopt and implement the court order. Despite this compliance, the NFP president reiterated that his party belongs on the opposition benches. He questioned Shinga's motives, stating the situation will reveal whether she respects the NFP or is motivated by the benefits of her deployment. Journalist Sihle Mavuso posted about the court order on his X account.

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Shinga refused to support Ntuli no-confidence motion

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Shinga indicated in 2025 that she would not support the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Motion of No Confidence in KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli. Shinga held a decisive vote in the legislature. Her stance directly contradicted the instructions of NFP leader Ivan Barnes, who ordered her to vote with the MK Party and the EFF against the Premier.

The NFP previously expressed dissatisfaction with Ntuli’s governance and alleged financial mismanagement. However, Shinga’s refusal to support the motion disrupts the opposition's bid to challenge the current Government of Provincial Unity.

Source: Briefly News