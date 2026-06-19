Bafana Bafana kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive after drawing 1-1 against the Czech Republic on Thursday, 18 June 2026

Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacted to the result on X and later weighed in on Hugo Broos’ tactics

Fans reacted strongly online, with mixed opinions on the performance, tactics, and future chances of qualification

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacted to the Bafana Bafana draw. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is over the moon following Bafana Bafana’s recent 2026 FIFA World Cup result. Bafana Bafana kept their 2026 World Cup dreams alive after securing a draw against the Czech ⁠Republic on Thursday, 18 June 2026.

Teboho Mokoena, who will unfortunately miss Bafana Bafana’s must-win Group A match against South Korea, slotted home the spot kick after Pavel Sulc’s handball. The result handed Bafana Bafana a lifeline as they were staring⁠ at potential early⁠ elimination.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma praises Bafana Bafana

South Africa's next game against South Korea is on Thursday, 25 June 2026. As South Africans weighed in on the result and the potential implications on South Africa’s 2026 World Cup hopes, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma joined in the conversation.

On Thursday, 18 June 2026, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to her official X (Twitter) to celebrate Bafana Bafana’s draw with Czechia. She declared her love for the South African national men’s team. The post was captioned:

“Well done South Africa🇿🇦❤️you put up a good fight…🥳We love you @BafanaBafana🫶”

See the post below:

In the comments, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma criticised Hugo Broos’ tactics against Mexico. See the post below:

SA reacts to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's Bafana Bafana comment

In the comments, social media users weighed in on the result. Here are some of the comments:

@boigny4 said:

“When we play to our strengths, we can compete against anyone. Today we played to our strengths, and we showed the world what we can do.”

@TeraMathebula remarked:

“The belief is there now; we have a tough game ahead, but I believe we will do everything we have. Let's show a fighting spirit.”

@SmartSosh replied:

"Have you seen comments from Africa? Africa says Czechia donated us a goal and that we do not deserve to be in the World Cup."

@dloz_mpho advised:

“The boys need to stop playing for the gallery. Why would one make a step over whilst running with the ball unmarked? They could have done better with the decision-making on when to pass the ball or shoot. Lastly, they need to play the ball, not the opponent's skin colour & yellow cards.”

@IZvangu85788 remarked:

“Haters popped champagne too quickly, well done Bafana Bafana💯”

@Blacksh90139340 said:

“Illegal foreigners and bitter foreigners were ready to deal with us on the TL.”

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma praised Bafana Bafana after a crucial draw. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma blasts Africans celebrating Bafana Bafana loss

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma ruffled feathers with her sentiments on Africans supporting Mexico.

Several African social media users trolled Bafana Bafana following their defeat at the World Cup opening match against Mexico.

Source: Briefly News