Police in the Eastern Cape confirmed that K9 patrol dog Floppy was fatally shot in Mdantsane on Friday, 12 June 2026

The dog was killed in the line of duty as he pursued suspects who allegedly had robbed a primary school in the area

Social media erupted with tributes and outrage over Floppy's handling during the dangerous operation that led to his death

South Africans have questioned who is to blame for the death of the K9 dog, Floppy. Image: Flashpop/ Jacques Weber

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – A debate is brewing over who is to blame for the death of a K9 patrol dog, Floppy.

Floppy’s body was found on Monday, 15 June 2026, in a dense bush near a dam in Mdantsane. He was last seen alive on Friday, 12 June 2026, when he pursued armed suspects who were linked to an armed robbery.

Tributes have poured in online for Floppy following his death, but many have also expressed frustration, saying that he was sent into the bush with no protection.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

How did Floppy die?

According to Eastern Cape police, Floppy was fatally shot while assisting officers in pursuing the suspects on Friday. The suspects allegedly entered Nzuzo Primary School with firearms and robbed the premises of 20 laptops and 15 cellphones.

They also allegedly stole the principal's vehicle, which they used to flee the scene. Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata said that the stolen vehicle was found not far from the school, and the suspects were spotted running into the bush.

“The K9 Unit was summoned, and Sergeant Don, together with his patrol dog B8088 Floppy, cornered the suspects in dense bush,” General Ncata explained.

Floppy was then released to pursue the suspects into the thick vegetation, but never returned. Police also heard gunshots coming from the bush.

Police searched for Floppy

A large-scale search, which involved air and ground units, was conducted, but had to be called off due to poor weather. The search resumed over the weekend, and Floppy's body was finally found on Monday at about 1 pm. He had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The three suspects responsible for the death of the K9 dog remain at large.

South Africans weigh in on Floppy’s death

Social media users weighed in on Floppy’s death, and while some paid tribute to him, others questioned why he was allowed to go into the bush alone after the armed men.

Glynis Ashmore said:

“I know this is a sensitive issue, but my immediate thought is that releasing a K9 Officer into an area with at least three armed suspects was going to end exactly like this. Floppy stood no chance.”

Johan Scholtz agreed:

“The handler should not release a dog on criminals who are not in sight.”

Michelle Morrison added:

“The police killed this poor dog. They were well aware of what would happen. They just wanted the gunmen's location in the thick bush.”

Ashwin Singh echoed those sentiments:

“The handler led him straight to his death.”

Ria Prodehl asked:

“Poor Floppy, how could he protect himself? The police should have protected him.”

Siphiwe Junior said:

“Go rest in peace, Floppy. You played your part. As for the handler, you must be ashamed of yourself for not protecting your partner.”

Duane Franklin stated:

“The three murderers should now be regarded as cop killers after what they did.”

Dinesh Dinesh added:

“That handler is to blame. Rest in peace, baby Floppy.”

Free State police want more dogs for the K9 Unit

Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service in the Free State has a shortage of dogs for its K9 Unit.

The police called out to the public for assistance, saying that the dogs were needed for proactive and reactive services.

South Africans roasted the police, with some making jokes, while others questioned why they don't buy the dogs.

Source: Briefly News