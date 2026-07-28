Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber addressed the Western Cape High Court case involving Chidimma Adetshina

The department confirmed that it was opposing the case brought forward by the beauty queen and her three-year-old son

Schreiber explained that Home Affairs uncovered a South African whose identity was allegedly stolen by Chidimma's mother

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Dr Leon Schreiber defended Home Affairs' decision to oppose Chidimma Adetshina's court application. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Hector Vivas

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber has publicly responded to the legal challenge brought by former beauty queen Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and her three-year-old son against him, the Director General, and the Department of Home Affairs in the Western Cape High Court.

Speaking about the issue during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on 28 July 2026, Schreiber confirmed the department is contesting the case.

The Cape Town Regional Court heard final arguments from both sides in late July 2026, with the magistrate reserving judgment until August 19, 2026.

Schreiber defends his department's conduct

Without engaging directly with the substance of the allegations, Schreiber maintained that the case itself demonstrates the department's commitment to legal process.

He argued that Adetshina's ability to approach the courts disproves any suggestion that South Africa's immigration system operates outside the rule of law.

"The concept of someone being able to go to court precisely puts to bed the suggestion that South Africa somehow does not have these mechanisms in place," Schreiber said.

The minister also pointed to what he described as a key finding underpinning the department's position that investigators uncovered a South African citizen whose identity was allegedly stolen by Adetshina's mother in 2001 to obtain South African documentation. He said the subsequent steps taken by his department were designed to enforce immigration law "without fear or favour."

Other stories about Adetshina

An immigration lawyer said Adetshina could qualify for South African citizenship through a provision in the Citizenship Act.

Adetshina's arrest has been called an ambush as the Western Cape High Court reserved judgement in her case.

Home Affairs pointed to Adetshina's Nigerian passport as central evidence in its bid to detain and deport her.

Source: Briefly News