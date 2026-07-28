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Dr Leon Schreiber Defends Home Affairs As Chidimma Adetshina Takes Department to Court
South Africa

Dr Leon Schreiber Defends Home Affairs As Chidimma Adetshina Takes Department to Court

by  Byron Pillay
2 min read
  • Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber addressed the Western Cape High Court case involving Chidimma Adetshina
  • The department confirmed that it was opposing the case brought forward by the beauty queen and her three-year-old son
  • Schreiber explained that Home Affairs uncovered a South African whose identity was allegedly stolen by Chidimma's mother

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Dr Leon Schreiber defended Home Affairs' stance on Chidimma Adetshina
Dr Leon Schreiber defended Home Affairs' decision to oppose Chidimma Adetshina's court application. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Hector Vivas
Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber has publicly responded to the legal challenge brought by former beauty queen Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and her three-year-old son against him, the Director General, and the Department of Home Affairs in the Western Cape High Court.

Speaking about the issue during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on 28 July 2026, Schreiber confirmed the department is contesting the case.

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The Cape Town Regional Court heard final arguments from both sides in late July 2026, with the magistrate reserving judgment until August 19, 2026.

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Schreiber defends his department's conduct

Without engaging directly with the substance of the allegations, Schreiber maintained that the case itself demonstrates the department's commitment to legal process.

He argued that Adetshina's ability to approach the courts disproves any suggestion that South Africa's immigration system operates outside the rule of law.

"The concept of someone being able to go to court precisely puts to bed the suggestion that South Africa somehow does not have these mechanisms in place," Schreiber said.

The minister also pointed to what he described as a key finding underpinning the department's position that investigators uncovered a South African citizen whose identity was allegedly stolen by Adetshina's mother in 2001 to obtain South African documentation. He said the subsequent steps taken by his department were designed to enforce immigration law "without fear or favour."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
SA CourtWestern CapeDepartment of Home AffairsChidimma Adetshina
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