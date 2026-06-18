Residents look on in shock as snake catcher Jared Flanagan handles a dangerous black mamba

Black mamba characters are often misunderstood and usually prefer to flee rather than attack unless cornered

South Africans are split between amazement and concern as they question the handling of the snake

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He touches the snake with his hands. Image: @Jared Flanagan

Source: Facebook

A snake removal from a home left residents stunned as a snake catcher calmly handled a highly dangerous reptile while onlookers watched in fear.

The dramatic capture, which was posted on 17 June 2026 on Facebook, shows the catcher, Jared Flanagan, using tongs and his hands to control the snake as it repeatedly wriggles and tries to strike, while voices in the background express panic and warn that it could be a black mamba.

"Eish, I'm scared now. This is a problem. Sir, put it in the container."

Despite the tension, the snake catcher remains unfazed, even appearing relaxed with a cigarette in his mouth, walking barefoot, as he responds to concerns and continues the capture. He answers:

"It won't bite."

Black mamba's get their name from the black colour inside of their mouths. Image: @suebg1 photography

Source: Getty Images

The black mamba's reputation

The black mamba is one of Africa’s most feared snakes, but a lot of what people believe about it is exaggerated. It is actually not black in colour; the body is usually grey or olive-brown.

The name comes from the inside of its mouth, which is black and shown when it feels threatened. It is a fast, ground-dwelling snake found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, often hiding in places like termite mounds or rocky areas.

Even though it has a scary reputation, the black mamba is usually shy and tries to escape humans rather than attack. It only becomes dangerous when cornered, where it may raise its head, open its mouth, and strike repeatedly.

Its venom is extremely strong and can affect both the nervous system and the heart, making untreated bites very serious. However, bites are not always fatal if medical treatment is given quickly.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi was stunned by the sight

Many South Africans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the matter. This is what Mzansi said on his page:

Lwando Joxo wrote:

"Hayi, this man is too casual with this snake; maybe he's walking around with anti-venom."

Sizwe Anthony Dhlamini commented:

"This snake catcher is not making sure....is he from Temu?"

Brave Hearts said:

"This mzungu is a savage.. Catching snakes barefoot."

Willem H Brink quoted:

'"Sir, put it in the container, Sir"'

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A homeowner was left stunned after a snake remover calmly identified and handled a puff adder during a house call, even revealing details about its venom while the capture was still underway.

Source: Briefly News