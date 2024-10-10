A gent in a long-distance relationship thought to surprise his girlfriend with a visit and some goodies

The guy took two buses and a train to spend some time with his lady, who welcomed him warmly

Social media users were not impressed by the lover boy’s gesture and criticised his relationship in the comments

One chap could not stand being away from his girlfriend and made plans to visit her at res.

The gent used two buses and a train to reach his woman, but Mzansi mocked his efforts in a thread of TikTok comments.

SA unimpressed with gent seeing girlfriend

People in long-distance relationships are dependent on their mobile phones to keep the spark of their relationship alive. They make plans to meet here and there, but months can go by without seeing each other.

A South African gentleman made an effort to visit his girl and booked two buses and a train to get to her. In the video, he forms half a heart so his girlfriend can fill it up with her half.

The chap made sure to get some goodies for his lady on the way. When he finally got to her room, he was welcomed warmly, and the pair enjoyed a movie together while they snuggled in bed.

“Long distance relationships are hard, but we make it out.”

Mzansi reacts to gent travelling to see girlfriend

Social media users ridiculed the gent’s gesture and commented:

@nkosi_dlungwane shared:

"As long as you’re happy king."

@𝒦🌸 asked:

"Johannesburg to Pretoria is long-distance?"

@King/Lord felt betrayed:

"I trusted you."

@Onalenna Dipole complained:

"Some of us travel 5 hours."

@Samkele was amazed:

"Long-distance from Joburg to Pretoria?"

@keepin up w kay explained:

"For two years, my bf & I travelled between Joburg and Bloemfontein. If we were a Gautrain away, I’d be the happiest girl."

@Kylie.💋commented:

"Some people think we are here to play eish, long-distance ye Gautrain?"

@Martin Mahlaba. was disappointed:

"Not me expecting you to catch a flight or bus to Durban, but it’s just a Gautrain trip."

@Ultra4Reel:

"Next time just stay home. All that way for?"

@Kgopolo_M wrote:

"Beautiful couple. I and my cult of single people have suffered this year, yoh."

