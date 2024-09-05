A woman humorously shared with social media users that she was a warrior when it came to long-distance relationships

The viral TikTok video had many people expressing laughter in the post's comment section

Other members from the online community felt they could relate to what the woman was going through

Being in a long-distance relationship can take an emotional toll on people as they navigate the challenges of distance and time zones. Yet, they find the strength in love to push through those tough times.

Staying strong for the relationship

One woman, who uses the handle @emmywwwalker on TikTok, uploaded a video on the popular social media platform telling people that she was determined to keep her bond with her boo alive.

She humorously shared with app users that her occupation was being a long-distance relationship warrior, a role she took with pride.

Online users relate to woman's relationship status

While some people found the TikTok post comical, others shared relatable stories about their relationships with their partners.

@kylaanesu sadly shared with people online:

"I don’t feel okay when I’m not in a long-distance relationship."

@malkiaaboss laughed and said:

"Long-distance relationships are not for the weak."

@ahranhaar told the online community:

"I need a serious boyfriend."

@nana_amony jokingly said to the woman:

"You didn't have to call me out like that."

Adding humour to the comments, @homotoyoursi10 wrote:

"I hope we can create a group to always check on each other."

@mwanjiwa05 laughed when they shared:

"The only thing that makes sense."

@scentsempire01 sadly confessed in the comment section:

"Please, I’m new to long distance. I’m dying."

Long-distance relationship couple move in together

