“Not for the Weak”: SA Relates to Woman Flexing Being a Long-Distance Relationship Warrior
- A woman humorously shared with social media users that she was a warrior when it came to long-distance relationships
- The viral TikTok video had many people expressing laughter in the post's comment section
- Other members from the online community felt they could relate to what the woman was going through
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Being in a long-distance relationship can take an emotional toll on people as they navigate the challenges of distance and time zones. Yet, they find the strength in love to push through those tough times.
Staying strong for the relationship
One woman, who uses the handle @emmywwwalker on TikTok, uploaded a video on the popular social media platform telling people that she was determined to keep her bond with her boo alive.
She humorously shared with app users that her occupation was being a long-distance relationship warrior, a role she took with pride.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Online users relate to woman's relationship status
While some people found the TikTok post comical, others shared relatable stories about their relationships with their partners.
@kylaanesu sadly shared with people online:
"I don’t feel okay when I’m not in a long-distance relationship."
@malkiaaboss laughed and said:
"Long-distance relationships are not for the weak."
@ahranhaar told the online community:
"I need a serious boyfriend."
@nana_amony jokingly said to the woman:
"You didn't have to call me out like that."
Adding humour to the comments, @homotoyoursi10 wrote:
"I hope we can create a group to always check on each other."
@mwanjiwa05 laughed when they shared:
"The only thing that makes sense."
@scentsempire01 sadly confessed in the comment section:
"Please, I’m new to long distance. I’m dying."
Long-distance relationship couple move in together
In a related article, Briefly News reported about a couple who used to be in a long-distance relationship and shared that they were moving in together after years of dating.
With the man living in Bloemfontein and the woman in Johannesburg, the couple decided to go to the man's home city.
A clinical and sports psychologist, Dr Keitumetse 'Tumi' Mashego, shared with Briefly News how living with one's partner affects people mentally and what they should be mindful of.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za