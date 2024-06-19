One South African lady inspired many online users with her story, which she shared in a TikTok video

The stunner unveiled her journey of becoming a landlord at 34 and showed off her properties

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the lady's tale as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A lady in Mzansi beamed with pride after she unveiled her properties in a video which impressed online users.

A lady shared her journey of becoming a landlord at 34 in a TikTok video. Image: @mrs_living_her_best_life

Woman becomes landlord at 34 years of age with her 9 to 5 job

With dedication and hard work, TikTok user @mrs_living_her_best_life is now reaping the fruits of her labour. The young lady shared her inspiring story, which amazed many people online.

@mrs_living_her_best_life revealed to her viewers that she became a landlord at age 34 while working her nine-to-five job. She then went on to say that she used her salary to finance her business. Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"We are almost done with another set of 5 units. whoop whoop to 10 bachelor units."

At the end of the clip, she unveiled her properties, giving netizens a glimpse into her business. @mrs_living_her_best_life encouraged everyone to dream big as it is all "possible."

The lady's boss's move inspires people

The online community was impressed by the woman's story as they took to the comments section to applaud her work.

Pohamba shared:

"To us the landlords... I became a landlord at the age of 25."

Zenzelenhle Sibusiso Mbense wished her well, saying:

"Is this Jozi? Well, congratulations, nkosazane."

O.t expressed:

"Real estate is the best way to invite sis. You have made your own bank a legacy. #Respect."

Petunia gushed over the woman, adding:

"Now, this is what we call a bachelor congratulations mama."

SA man showcases journey of building a 1-bedroom home in 6 months

Briefly News previously reported that a gentleman beamed with pride as he unveiled his journey of building multiple homes, which inspired South Africans online.

This young man proved that dedication, hard work and perseverance always pay off. The gent took to TikTok to share his journey of building a one-bedroom home that took six months to build.

