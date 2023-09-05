Musician Thandiswa Mazwi slammed members of the ANC who were rejoicing at the ANC Manifesto Review

Thandiswa said they were busy dancing while South Africans faced economic and societal issues

The Nizalwa Ngobani hitmaker's tweet divided netizens as some feel she is a bit too much while others shared the same sentiments

Thandiswa Mazwai divided netizens after she slammed some ANC members who were dancing and rejoicing at the ANC Manifesto Review. Image: @NoncebaMhlauli, @thandiswamazwai

Source: Twitter

South African musician Thandiswa Mazwi recently stirred the pot when she publicly criticised members of the African National Congress (ANC) for celebrating.

Thandiswa Mazwai slams ANC members

In her tweet, Thandiswa expressed her dismay at ANC members seemingly "busy dancing" and celebrating while South Africans faced many challenges.

She tweeted:

"That time people are unemployed, crime is rampant, healthcare, education is in shambles, infrastructure is falling apart, entire cities hijacked and left to rot, no services are provided. Corruption is the order of the day. The political elite nabelumbi babo has left the people for dead."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Thandiswa's tweet on ANC members

The Nizalwa Ngobani hitmaker's tweet quickly torched a heated debate among social media users. Her commentary impressed those who shared her concerns about the country's state, but it also drew criticism from those who argued that her statement was excessive and harsh:

Nkomonde ka Ndaba responded:

"It’s all vibes nje kuKhongolose."

MADIMETJAME said:

"My sister this is painful."

Linah_maringa expressed:

"You would swear they don’t live in SA."

BarnesLuvuyo wrote:

"Inoba xa ulilungu leANC funeka uhleli nje uzilile apha kuTwitter, waveza nje izinyo ubuzwa uWhat about."

Bashinda expressed:

"Ufuna bathini nah wena ababa, ngoba other parties bezinalento celebrating also as if all is OK, now just because bayi ruling party fanele bangavuyi.. Usile thandiswa suka.. Hamba uyovotela le izokwenza lento uyifunayo hlukane neAnc yethu please."

British_umpire responded:

"Also, the people (survivors of this decay) must do better at the ballot next year."

SMapholoba wrote:

"They didn't invite you for this gig this time around then you are crying. You've been eating with them all along."

Critics argued that the ANC should prioritise addressing these issues and take its responsibilities seriously, especially considering its historical significance in the country's fight for freedom and the upcoming 2024 national elections.

