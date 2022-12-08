An online user shared a picture of his home that is a work in progress and got a lot of reactions from peeps

The man's snaps show his impressive setup, where he is making the best of the little space he has

The homemaker's efforts inspired netizens, and they were kind enough to give him ideas to make it better

One guy showed the progress that he made with his room. The man took creative measures to transform his space.

Many people applauded him for making the most with the little he owns. Some Facebook users were impressed by what he managed to do already.

South Africans blown away by man's organised shack

A man, Lello Hlubi Gwalla, shared his surroundings by showing off his home. Many people reacted to the post which demonstrated how he made the most of his shack.

One man did the most with his small space and people applauded him. Image: Facebook/Lello Hlubi Gwalla

Source: Facebook

Mzansi loves to see innovation from peeps with small homes. In the picture, the man covered his walls with a reflective surface. He also had a wardrobe and a few appliances organised. Online users were kind enough to offer ideas to help him improve and complimented his work.

Tankiso Raphoto Kaximba commented:

"Your room is so clean and I really like the bedding."

Rowena Johannes commented:

"Don't worry what people say as long as it's neat and you feel it looks gorgeous it's beautiful baba."

Katlego Kat commented:

"Where did you get that shiny thing, just remove it and use a curtain to cover your room my dear."

Nokonwaba Niko commented:

"Nice and clean but that foil reminds of the one used by Forensic Pathologist when covering a corpse."

Sbahle Mzu commented:

"We aĺl start somewhere in life. What matters the most is to ambrace what we have . Nice house."

Burger Jacky commented:

"Humble beginnings,and self independence, may God bless you."

Inkosazana YakoWosiyane commented:

"Your room looks clean, and well looked after, move your bed around so that u can be able to open your wardrobe easily. When you have extra cash, buy a nice wallpaper for your wall to make it look smarter."

Blessing Chimnoya Etim commented:

"Though the beginning might be small but the later life shall be glorious. You'll live in a mansion and so shall it be unto you."

Delça Amavel Speechless Congolo commented:

"Very nice. Love it! We all started somewhere. This is soo close to my reality then."

