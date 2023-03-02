A young lady is trending online because of her Bacardi dance video, where she showed off her awesome skills

The woman looked incredibly energetic in the clip as she smiled and jived in a really carefree way

Her amazing dance skills were lauded by commenters, who rushed to compliment her fabulous jiving

One young lady has proven that she has the moves and posted a video online to show off her amazing dancing skills.

The lady energetically danced. Image: theebuhle_.

Source: TikTok

The hun looked energetic as she showed off her brilliant moves and took part in the Bacardi online challenge.

The sis danced in a really carefree manner, which peeps seemed to enjoy.

The clip was posted by TikTok user, theebuhle_, in response to a netizen who commented on an earlier video and said they would love to see her jive again.

Here is the clip:

Compliments flood brilliant dancer’s video

Netizens rushed to compliment the brilliant dancer. Others asked her to make another video showing off more cool moves.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions to the video:

Dak_sean remarked:

“@theebuhle_ another one please, in a skirt though. I was watering the car.”

Dark KnightZM wrote:

“Wow, you are really talented. I would love to see your take on my sound.”

Ntandokayise tried flirting:

“My crush.”

Instagram:Kujanetsholo reacted:

“Explain to me, why are you so perfect?”

derailleur6 added:

“Please, do it for me wearing a gown.”

Lolwethu noted:

“Give us the dance, Buhle.”

mnisi wemvula.ilanga libalele teased:

“@theebuhle_ another one, I was mopping the ocean.”

This boss babe and her amazing dancing skills were a total hit, indeed!

