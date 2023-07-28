Miss Hilary, the talented musician, is using her music to spread the love for South African culture and traditions while uplifting communities along the way

With a deep-rooted appreciation for her heritage, her songs become a celebration of African identity

The rising star spoke to Briefly News to share what she has in store for her future in the music industry

Miss Hilary uses her platform to inspire and educate communities in Mzansi. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Meet Miss Hilary, a musical talent hailing from Soweto, Chiawela, with a passion for celebrating her roots and uplifting her community.

Local prodigy aims for her music to educate and empower

Growing up in an influential household of musicians, the 23-year-old's passion for music was nurtured from an early age. Joining the school choir and engaging in artistic pursuits further fueled her artistic aspirations. She says:

"I grew up in a family of entertainers, I had a very fun and exciting upbringing which I believe moulded who I am today."

The artist also comes from a family that values education, so it's no surprise that she has two qualifications under her belt.

"After matriculating from Hoerskool Vorentoe I did my BA degree in politics philosophy and economics (economics major) at UNISA then furthered with a postgraduate diploma in Management at Regent Business School

Armed with her academic achievements and a deep love for music, she has embarked on a musical journey that bridges cultures and languages.

She says:

"Miss Hilary is a musician who does World Music , in different languages however Xitsonga dominates more because that’s my mother tongue but my music is not entirely Xitsonga music. The biggest influence in my music Is my love for other traditions and not only South African but other cultures as well. "

Beyond her music career, Miss Hilary is committed to making a positive impact in her community. The musician says:

"’I have had a programme that I have worked on together with my aunt Sharon Khoza where we’ve been visiting local schools and teaching young ones about their culture, we give out motivational talks , reasons why they should stay in school. We do it in a very fun and educational way which leaves them excited to learn and to even see us again in the following year. I’ve also worked with Kliptown Clinic during the TB awareness month where our locals were being educated about TB and how to prevent and cure.

With a heart dedicated to service, Miss Hilary believes in helping others in any way possible. She believes that offering words of encouragement and support to children can be just as meaningful as providing financial assistance.

"I decided that because I might not have any financial resources to help out in the community it doesn’t mean I shouldn’t try help out with what I know. I do know that out of those children there are those who needed to hear some words of encouragement to keep them going. If any of them needs help with their school work they always reach out and That really stood out for me because I realised that it’s not only financially that you can help someone out."

Through her music, she aims to bring a sense of home and cultural pride to her listeners.

"Africanity is something I always defined in a way that suited me as I always knew what it meant to me so what other better way than to convey as a recording artist. With my music I tried to create a sound that describes me and where I stand as an African. I want people to have a piece of home through my music . To always know who we are and what we stand for."

As she continues her artistic journey, Miss Hilary aims to create timeless music while promoting knowledge, growth, and community development. Her advice to aspiring artists is to stay true to themselves.

"My words to people wanting to follow in this path is to stay true to yourself, know who you are , know what you want , work for it and be patient. That way you can also watch yourself grow and be able to fix where you should."

Through her music and community efforts, the rising star exemplifies the power of combining passion and purpose to make a difference in the world.

