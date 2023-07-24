A UCT master’s graduate took to social media to celebrate her monumental achievement

Many people took time to celebrate with her, thanking her for the inspiring post

Getting a degree is one thing, but a postgraduate degree is monumental! This woman graduated with a Master'smaster's degree in Clinical Psychology from UCT and beamed with pride.

When you embark on a postgraduate journey, getting accepted is an achievement on its own. Universities only take a select number of postgrad students for each discipline.

South African woman celebrates graduating with a Master's degree in Clinical Psychology from UCT

TikTok user @roronesh shared a video of herself on graduation day. She explained that UCT only takes between 8 and 12 Clinical Psychology Masters students every year, and she was one of the lucky candidates.

Take a look at this inspiring woman owning her sparkle:

Mzansi citizens clap for the woman and her inspiring achievement

People took to the comment section to congratulate the woman on conquering this inspiring milestone, praying she always strives for greatness.

Read some of the supportive comments:

Stephenjephthahma was impressed:

“Tell me you're the smartest without telling me you're the smartest”

Okuhle celebrated:

“Your flowers, ma'am l… Any advice on what one could do to get admitted into masters for clinical psych? Currently doing my honours.”

Oarabile was inspired:

“Congratulations ❤️. Let me go and study”

Hair by Tee found a mentor:

“I just followed you . Please, if you don’t mind, share more of your journey for us aspiring psychologists ”

