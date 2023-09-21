A woman from the Western Cape shared what she considered her meal for the day at res

The hun cooked a few pieces of chicken by boiling it and adding onions inside

Netizens laughed at her cooking method and wondered why she kept boiling the chicken and not frying it

A woman from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology was told she could not cook after boiling chicken and adding onion and soup. Image: @balani_n

Source: TikTok

A Cape Peninsula University of Technology student was roasted for the dish she cooked, which netizens believe meant she could not cook.

The hun boiled chicken and added a bit of soup to it, and the way she cooked sparked a discussion online about her skills.

Woman's cooking skills go viral on TikTok

@balani_n posted her video on TikTok, and it went super-viral, clocking in almost one million views. In the video, she cooks chicken pieces: thigh, drumstick and a wing. She starts by boiling it and adding a stock cube. She then adds chopped onion and some soup.

This young woman is part of many in the country who create creative dishes to eat while at university. Res life is indeed wild, and the things students have gotten up to survive also involve raiding their parent's grocery supplies and eating food with snacks.

Some have gone to the extent of starting small businesses on campus to survive. Watch the video here:

Netizens fry woman's skills in the comment section

Netizens were enjoying themselves, commenting on her cooking abilities.

“This is food eaten by the Wrong Turns.”

Kgsetsi Phuti remarked:

“Nothing says I can’t cook like boiling chicken.”

Boity joked.

“That part when you were stirring the chicken like it was at Gold Reef City.”

Phikimon could relate.

“This is literally how I cook. If you don’t boil it, how will it cook inside?”

NthabiL wrote:

“She graduated from Tito Mboweni’s culinary school.”

Hlulani C Kay added:

“You never disappoint to disappoint.”

Caster_zwide wrote:

“She boiled because she doesn’t have cooking oil, guys. Like, rally, y'all keep asking why she’s boiling it. I, for one, love your meals.”

Mashishi_Zee joked:

“People who boil chicken will eat us one day.”

Sesethu Letsoso:

“Me screaming for her to flip the big part over!”

Source: Briefly News