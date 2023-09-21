A man from Limpopo revealed that he is not doing well financially and his food testified to his struggles

The gent posted clip of himself eating dry pap with nothing to go with it

Neizens offred words of encouragement and even shared their own stories

A gent from Limpopo who ate pap on its own was heartbroken because of his financial situation.

A Limpopo man broke hearts online when he posted how he suffered financially.

His situation is so terrible that he is forced to eat pap with no seshebo. Netizens comforted him by reminding him that his position is not permanent.

Man shares financial woes in TikTok video

The gent, @lucasmoraswi, posted a TikTok video of himself eating pap with pap. The man looks around sadly as he eats his food with the caption that he is suffering financially.

It can be challenging to make enough money to feed oneself because of the rising unemployment rate and the increasing food prices, and the man’s condition is similar to many who have to endure poverty and eat meagre meals to survive. Watch the video here:

South Africans pity man in TikTok video

Netizens commented on his video.

Lindiwetshuma525 remarked:

“At least you got pap. For me, it’s been a week sleeping and spending the day with nothing to eat with my kids.”

Bianca Sutherland added:

“Everyone is struggling. I eat once a day, and it’s with dinner. Times are tough. As long as the kids have lunch, we continue.”

Elizabeth L wrote:

“I’m going to work today with nothing to eat, no lunch. And I have to make a plan that when I come back, I must return with a loaf of bread for my kids.”

Machwene Sarinah shaed her experience.

“I used to go to work with nothing. When others ate, I would continue with my work and always lied that I was on a diet until one of my bosses saw me, and it all changed.”

“Kaydee comforted him.

“Hang in there, brother. God will change your situation. He’s a faithful God, and he will never forsake you.”

Sesi was also positive.

“I remember when I started at work. I did not have food for lunch for a month until I got paid. Nothing is permanent.”

Venda student shares meal in TikTok video

