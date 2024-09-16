A young lady plugged social media users with her trick to achieving a glass and glowing skin

In the clip, she showed off how her skin looked before and after applying the face mask, and it went viral online

People reacted to the stunner's footage as they flooded the comments with inquiries, while others thanked her for the plug

A young woman plugged peeps on her secret to achieving glassy, glowing skin in a video making rounds on the internet.

A lady plugged social media users on her secret to glass skin in a TikTok video. Image: @chinaluu

Source: TikTok

Woman who used to have hyperpigmentation shows off glass skin

The stunner shared with her viewers that she used to have hyperpigmentation, but she has had clear and glowing skin ever since she took on her method.

@chinaluu on TikTok expressed that she used the rice face mask on her skin and revealed that the rice has a "brightening effect on the skin. But nothing dramatic like changing your skin colour/tone."

As for hyperpigmentation in terms of the serum, the young lady recommended the following while responding to an inquiry in her comments:

"The ordinary alpha arbutin or Anua dark spot correcting serum. Add a retinoid to your routine."

In the clip posted on TikTok, @chinaluu revealed her clear and glowing skin after applying her rice method.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's skincare plug

Mzansi netizens were intrigued by the hun's hook-up as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Jadesolaaa said:

"What did you use for your skin? Do you advice using retinol?"

To which the stunner responded by saying:

"Of course. Retinol is good."

Dabby cracked a joke:

"Rice is expensive, my mom can kill ne."

Mani Minimalism | Lifestyle wrote:

"Consistency with the right products & healthy eats is key, so pretty!"

Sb commented:

"I do this, and people tell me my skincare is like a ritual."

