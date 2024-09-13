“The Face Wash Is the Best”: SA Raves Over Hun’s Skincare Haul From Clicks for Under R300
- A young lady flexed all the skincare products she got from Clicks for less than R300 in a TikTok video
- The clip grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- South African netizens were amazed by the stunner's haul as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts
The skincare girlies have truly saved Mzansi when it comes to achieving flawless skin.
One young babe plugged South Africans on some budget-friendly skincare products from Clicks.
Woman unveils skincare products at Clicks
The hun from Pretoria flexed all the amazing products, which she couldn't wait to try on her face. @londiwebonni revealed that it all cost her R273.05 at Clicks.
@londiwebonni went on to showcase the products, and she first unveiled the Clicks skincare collection with Vitamin C, which contains a facial wash, scrub and mask. She then showed off the Clicks skincare collection, including day cream, facial toner from the Clicks skincare collection that contains aloe vera and omega three and six, Dove Baby cotton, wipes, and earbuds.
People loved the babe's skincare haul, and the clip clocked many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.
Watch the video of hun flexing her skincare products below:
SA loves the lady skincare plug
Many people rushed to the stunner's comments section to thank her for the hook-up, while others inquired about more information.
Sphe gushed over the products, saying:
"Their skin care products worked well for me after I've tried many products."
iChubelihle added:
"Ahh, Clicks Skincare Collection Chefs kiss."
Azza wrote:
"The face wash is the best."
Pretty Mndebele inquired:
"Hey, do these things help? I’ve been using gentle magic for two months, and I’m so dark."
Sis KaMitch commented
"And that toner, she's the girl that she thinks she is. Ahhh, what a queen! Love it!"
