Social media and fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote took to Instagram to unveil her newest hot fashion item

Mabote posted a reel that showcased a peach summer dress with matching accessories, showing off sun-kissed skin

Star-struck followers found their way to Mabote's mentions to drool over the saucy scenes, even wanting the tempting look

Influencer Kefilwe Mabote rocked her Sunday best to rein in the summer heat. Images: @kefilwe_mabote

Sassy social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote is bringing the heat this summer, unveiling a sultry number to bring in the wave.

A reel hot off the press turned up the gauge after Mabote took to her Instagram to showcase the prim fashion item.

Kefilwe Mabote turns heads with sultry number

The caption read:

"Sunday’s best."

Playing to Usher's Bad Girl, the reel depicts the influencer strutting her stuff for the camera, showing off her legs. Set against a rolling door background, she dazzles in a peach designer short dress with a matching mini bag and stilettos.

The it girl, who opened up in May about suffering abuse at the hands of her estranged husband, Kefilwe, before appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court over the custody of their child, again had tongues wagging.

Her Sunday best did the most to set fashion goals and had Mzansi drooling over her tempting looks.

Mabote sets new fashion goals

After doing the rounds, the hot property attracted over 17,000 likes within the first two hours of dropping.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions it sparked.

@merandy4 wrote:

"The body is bodying."

@lyndalilydale said:

"Body, dress, girl, you [are] gorgeous."

@songeleratomoroeng added:

"I want this body without working out."

@_sa.shi.__ wondered:

"Kefilwe, how can one person be this fine?"

@tebogomanaka gushed:

"With a body like that, I'll make sure my hood is sick of me."

