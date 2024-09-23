A woman on TikTok rocked Mzansi after she shared her tragic experience with a wig installation

A woman from Cape Town visited a popular beauty salon, Elegant Head Lover’s Salon and reacted badly to one of the products used to install her wig.

A South African lady from Cape Town shared her tragic experience of installing a wig. Image: @bhelekazi381

Source: TikTok

A couple of similar cases were linked to the salon where people suffered from the same problem: a swollen face.

SA reacts to lady’s swollen face after wig installation at Salon in Cape Town

Women love looking pretty and feeling good, but this looks different for every woman. Some ladies enjoy wearing good quality hair and makeup, while some love going bald and getting a refreshing facial wash at a spa.

Lisa, a lady from Cape Town, wanted a stunning transformation and visited the popular Elegant Hair Lover’s Salon. She was happy with her wig installation but could not ignore an itch on her head after leaving the salon.

The woman endured the uncomfortable side effects of her installation for two days before she decided to take the installation off of her head. Lisa then felt her entire face itching and swelling up.

After witnessing the scary moment, Lisa sought help from her local clinic, where she received face cream and Allergex pills. The lady had not seen results in four days, so she went on TikTok to ask her social media friends to help her post it.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s swollen face after wig

Social media users shared their thoughts on a woman’s face swelling up after a wig installation:

@💕Makhumalo💕advised the lady to seek professional help:

"I had the same issue with my colleague as well. They have been installing my wig for some time, there's this illegal glue that they use, please see a doctor."

@nomfundomthembu15 suggested:

"Maybe you are allergic to the glue, sorry sisi but I think you should also let them know at the salon."

@Thulie had her own tragic story from the same salon:

"Yho, Elegant, I will never go to that salon again."

@Yanelisa Khahlela🎀was mortified:

"Yho, this seems dangerous. There are many people complaining."

