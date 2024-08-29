A woman on TikTok wowed her followers when she installed a wig she bought from Clicks

Remofilwe produces content around hair, and the people who follow her trust what she has to say about it because of her experience

Social media users were impressed with the quality and convenience of shopping for their hair where they shop for their beauty products

A woman on TikTok, Remofilwe, plugged Mzansi with quality wigs from Clicks. The lady who installed her curly wig posted the video on TikTok.

Mzansi was impressed with the quality of the hair and how well Remofilwe was able to install it.

Clicks is known for selling beauty products, snacks, homeware, cleaning supplies and more, but one would never think of shopping for wigs at the store. A lady did the unthinkable and showed off her wig from Clicks.

Many were baffled when they read her caption:

“POV: Installing a wig you bought from Clicks.”

The caption itself was smart clickbait that actually worked. Remofilwe’s clip generated over 335K views because of her choice of wording.

Although the wigs are not necessarily a Clicks brand, they are sold through their website. The real owners of the hair are a salon called The San Hair.

The hair is exclusively sold online and comes in many different shades and inches. Remofilwe shared her clip with the caption:

"You can shop @TheSanHair wigs on the @clicksza website! This is exclusively online, super convenient, I’m in love with this wig!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts positively to wigs sold at Clicks

Social media users were stunned by the excellent quality of the hair and shared:

@Nthabiseng Mlotshwa loved the plug:

"The fact that you can just get this at clicks is so convenient!! You put us on here!"

@H.E.R_lifejournal cannot wait for the awesome deals:

"As I wait for 'buy 3 for 2'."

@dshorty03 took a while to believe the hair venture:

"I couldn't believe it until i actually saw their hair products in store."

@Lebo Magoai appreciated the influencer's honest review:

"Wow, it’s the convenience for me! Thanks for the plug."

