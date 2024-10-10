A hun plugged South Africans with Sorbet foot peel, and the online community was invested

The babe unveiled the product and how it worked wonders for her feet and gained massive traction on TikTok

Mzansi netizens were impressed as they rushed to the comments section to inquire more about more information

A woman showed off the Sorbet foot peel product in a TikTok video. Image: @ratomoraa

Source: TikTok

One woman in SA showed how her feet were left smooth after using an impressive product for foot peeling.

Woman plugs SA with Sorbet foot peel

The stunner shared a clip on TikTok in which viewers could see her skin peeling off her feet. The TikTok user @ratomoraa told her followers it was due to a product she used.

@ratomoraa then went on to showcase the product, which is by Sorbet, and it was a pedi-care foot feel. The product is an intensive peel treatment with Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe. As the video continued, @ratomoraa unveiled how her feet were wrapped in plastic.

The video went viral, grabbing the attention of many people on TikTok. It garnered over 886k views and thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the product below:

Mzansi loves the lady's foot peel hook-up

The product impressed South Africans, and many headed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some asked for more information.

User inquired:

"How many days does it take for it to peel?"

Nthabiseng_mm added:

"Does it hurt?"

Lerato Valencia

"It works magically. I once the socks at clicks for R150, but I wore them the whole night in the morning; it was peeling off, and now my feet and heels are silky soft."

nobuhlemashego0720 was excited to try it out:

"I am definitely getting this; last year, I have been procrastinating on getting a foot peel. This was my sign."

Floski commented

"It looks satisfying."

Anele khumalo raved over the product, adding:

"It's the best!"

Woman shows smooth and silky feet plugs SA with products used

Briefly News previously reported that a local woman took netizens on a journey when she showed off the results of her feet after using products to give them a smoother feel.

Taking to her TikTok account, beauty and lifestyle vlogger @classyntombazana shared that she used a foot peel mask. The young lady showed her viewers a look at her peeling skin, which, according to the woman, started on Day 3 of her feet-cleansing experience.

