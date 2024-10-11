Mzansi Woman Carries Roses on Her Back While Doing Laundry, Leaving South Africans in Stitches
- One young lady left many people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter after she was captured with roses
- In the video, the hun can be doing the laundry with flowers on her back, and it gained massive traction
- The babe's antics amused South Africans as they flooded the comments section with humour
Flowers are a sign of appreciation and admiration. So when a gent in SA sent flowers to his bae, he conveyed the message that he admired and appreciated her.
The man's gesture left his hun in awe, resulting in her not knowing how to act.
Woman doing laundry with roses on her back
A TikTok video shared by @leboganggranny shows the young lady carrying her beautiful red roses on her back as though it were a baby.
The stunner is seen hanging clothing on the line with her flower bouquet, leaving netizens in laughter. @leboganggranny's clip amused South Africans and became a hit on TikTok, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the funny video below:
Mzansi is amused by the hun's hilarious antics
The woman's funny gesture entertained South Africans as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.
I am Dimpho poked fun at the lady, saying:
"When it's your 1st time receiving flowers."
Mulberry@Queens added:
"Me when I get flowers."
User expressed:
"The day I receive my flowers I will go shopping with them."
Yvonne-Yvette Talks gushed:
"Love is beautiful."
Hugs commented:
"This is a sign for me to stay single until I find a man who understands my love language."
Just me hyped the woman up, adding:
"Yes wena girl."
South African woman's hilarious reaction to flowers from bae goes viral
Briefly News previously reported that one woman didn't know how to act after he bae surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
A video posted on TikTok shows the young woman @qashana1 carrying the flowers in her hand, on her back, and her head as she flexes the bouquet out in public for all to see. People's reactions as they looked at the woman in confusion were hilarious. Flowers are a thoughtful gift.
