A farm worker captured an amazing moment when his Afrikaner bosses decided to have a spontaneous braai in the middle of the harvesting season

The content creator @veloster.projects explained that farm work often starts at dawn, with farmers being first to arrive and last to leave

South Africans rushed to the comments section, confirming the early rising habits of farmers with one noting: "They wake up early. 4 AM club!"

One farmworker shared a clip on his TikTok page showing how Afrikaner farmers have fun while working. Images: @veloster.projects

Source: TikTok

A farm worker posted a surprising video in April of his Afrikaner bosses having a braai right in the middle of harvest time in the North West.

Content creator @veloster.projects, who regularly posts farming content showing agricultural machinery in action, recorded something unusual when he arrived at work. The video reveals his Afrikaner bosses, who own the farm, hosting an impromptu braai.

The footage shows several bakkies parked nearby as a group gathers around a fire, preparing food and enjoying themselves even as harvesting machinery operates in the fields behind them. People noted that his Afrikaner bosses truly know how to have fun while working.

He also mentions the early morning starts that characterise farm life, highlighting the dedication required in agricultural work.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Farm life reality

This moment sheds light on a broader reality that working as a farmer involves a demanding lifestyle with various responsibilities depending on specialisation. Most farmers operate their farms, run family businesses, or lease land. Their duties include planting and harvesting crops, caring for livestock, operating heavy machinery, and managing workers.

Farm owners begin their day before dawn, performing essential checks and maintenance before organising the day's activities. They often work independently on smaller operations or manage teams on larger farms, overseeing fields, buildings, and delivery logistics.

The farming lifestyle offers several benefits, including outdoor work, physical activity, and independence. Many farmers report high job satisfaction from producing essential food and managing their schedules. Specialisations can range from organic farming and livestock raising to vineyard management and commercial crop production.

Farmers understand the importance of taking good breaks and enjoying their time off, like having a lekker braai once in a while after the work is done, as can be seen in this video.

One gent shared a clip of what his bosses do during harvest season. Images: @veloster.projects

Source: TikTok

Reactions to the farming braai

@Ҝ 卂丨乙 乇 尺 🇿🇦 gushed:

"They wake up early. 4 AM club. My boss was always the first in and last out."

@MOTHEO RASSIE joked:

"This guy wakes up very early, bra! Especially farmers🤣🤣🤣But around 11 am, they knock off."

@user8271010104509 hoped:

"I wish I could work with them. I'm a qualified Diesel mechanic, please."

@LaasNomoro noted:

"They sleep very late."

@Ɓĕn̈żŏ & Ŋŋõnó✅️ shared a fun fact on the machinery in the clip:

"Holland CR7.90 twin Rotor machine ke R 4,250,000..😂"

@TTTfarm added:

"I wake up early with them, farm, then play golf."

Other amazing South African braais

Briefly News previously reported on a woman receiving love for her street hustle in Marabastad, Pretoria, where Sis Hlama's braai stand won many hearts.

previously reported on a woman receiving love for her street hustle in Marabastad, Pretoria, where Sis Hlama's braai stand won many hearts. In another story, a group of South African gents amazed many with their innovative idea of throwing a wholesome braai right in the middle of a river during summer, creating a unique experience that had social media users talking.

Briefly News also shared how an Afrikaans TikTokker was completely intrigued when he spotted someone braaiing.

Source: Briefly News