An advocate in Pretoria shared a video showing his beautiful modern home with a tiled roof and garage built in a village

The video showed the spacious property that's still under development but already looks impressive with its pillars and many windows

South Africans in the comments praised the advocate for maintaining his rural ties despite his city career, with many complimenting the clean yard

An advocate from Pretoria shared a video showing off his new home in Makapanstad. Images: @sel.set

A Pretoria-based advocate recently impressed social media users after showing off his beautiful village home. Facebook user @sel.set, who works as an advocate in Pretoria, posted a video displaying his modern house built in a rural setting. The clip shows a spacious property with a beautiful modern structure featuring a tiled roof, multiple windows, decorative pillars, and a garage with a car parked inside.

City success, rural roots

The video gives a tour around the impressive property, which looks to be still under development but already stands as a testament to the advocate's success. The home combines modern design elements with a traditional village setting, showing how many successful South Africans maintain connections to their rural roots even as they build careers in major cities.

For many South Africans, building a home in their ancestral village remains an important cultural practice and investment, even when they live and work in urban areas. These properties often serve as gathering places for extended family or as retirement homes for when they eventually leave city life behind.

As an advocate working in Pretoria, the gentleman would be in a position to afford such an impressive second home. Advocates in South Africa can earn substantial incomes, with reports suggesting that top advocates can charge as much as R45,000 per day or around R4,500 per hour.

According to City Press reports, established advocates working just 15 hours per week could potentially earn close to R3 million annually after expenses. This is nearly double what a high court judge makes. While not all advocates earn at this level, those with established practices and good reputations can certainly afford to invest in property like the impressive village home shown in the video.

An advocate showed off his new home. Mzansi had to congratulate him. Images: @sel.set

What Mzansi thinks

The video received warm reactions from viewers who were impressed by both the home's design and the advocate's decision to build in a village:

@Nkele Phokela offered genuine praise:

"Wow, beautiful indeed... Well done, my dear."

@Holly-Mary Mary focused on the property's neatness:

"Very nice home with a clean yard."

@Glenda Setshedi joked about wanting an invitation:

"Can't wait for house warming...💕 Beautiful home, abuti. 🎉"

@Thabo Ranyawa admired the size:

"What a big stand and beautiful 👌"

@Lesetja Mokou complimented the maintenance:

"Cleaned and maintained. Well done, abuti."

@Steven Bilisha was curious about the location:

"Which area is this? Flat land, very nice home."

@Sel Setshedi (the content creator) replied to Steven:

"Makapanstad Village North, West Of Pretoria. Thanks."

An Eastern Cape woman inspired many after sharing her step-by-step journey of building her own home from nothing.

