A dad is delighted by his daughters' academic performance as they both graduated with their LLB degrees from world-renowned universities in the UK

The proud father wrote on his LinkedIn page about the joy he's been feeling for the past few weeks; he shared how much he cried because of these two great achievers

Friends and family joined the man in celebrating these two beauties as they have made everyone who knows them proud, including their high school teachers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Michael Zormelo has been made super proud by his two daughters, who both graduated with LLB degrees on the same day from top UK universities. Image: @michaelzormeloofficial

Source: Instagram

A father of two beautiful young ladies was made proud by his daughters as they both graduated with their LLBs on the same day. One daughter went to the University of Birmingham, while the attended Leeds University, both in the UK.

Not only is he proud of the two, but he is also proud of his other two children, as they are all brought up well and have made it in the academic space. The father defines these two as hard-working, compassionate and courageous ladies, which are qualities he believes the law industry needs.

The dad, Michael Zormelo, is the CEO of The Omni Group. He shared this sweet post on his LinkedIn profile, where he cherished the sweet moments he had spent at the graduation ceremonies of his daughters. The father said:

"I am not ashamed to say I cried tear of joy on this day. I also believe The Omni Group company will benefit from one of these ladies as they may now give counsel to the company. But in all seriousness, whatever they decide to do, they will have my full blessing because I know that their level-heedlessness and kind hearts will lead the way."

The father’s colleagues, friends and family sent their warm wishes to the old man, congratulating his daughters and also recommending the father's ability in raising well-behaved children.

acob Nii Vanderpuye commented:

“Congratulations Michael, I remember when they were toddlers… what a journey, so beautiful.”

Eric Z Storyteller said:

“Congratulations to you, sir. You created and nurtured a family environment to foster your daughters’ tremendous success. Cry those tears of joy you deserve and they do as well.”

Mary Apea Ashun PhD Principal at Ghana International School wrote:

“Is that Michelle on the left? Please do extend my warmest congrats to her and to your other amazing daughter also!! Congrats Mike!”

ANTHONY B. ANDOH added:

“MICHAEL ZORMELO You can’t be so much prouder than seeing these remarkable achievements under your watch with a father’s love for his children. Well done!”

Yves Nzuzi-Khuabi, MSc. PMP said:

“Congrats Michael. As they say where I come from, you can do as you please, you will have two lawyers on call for lifetime.”

Proud father and 2 children bag master’s degrees from university, people clap for their huge achievement

In another story, Briefly News also reported on a two children serving family goals. A father and his two children all graduated together from a branch of Mississippi State University in the United States of America.

The trio earned their Master's in Education from the university this past Thursday, 12 May 2022. It was an emotion-packed day that will never be forgotten.

Speaking about the incredible and educated family's huge achievement, Gully said:

''This is a big accomplishment for our family.''

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News