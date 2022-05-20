A father and his two children have all received their postgraduate degrees from a branch of Mississippi State University in the United States of America

Commondre Cole, his son Ja’Coby Cole, and daughter Iesha Gully each graduated with their master's in Education

Iesha Gully has mentioned in an interview that they are all proud because it's a big accomplishment for the family

They're serving family goals. A father and his two children have all graduated together from a branch of Mississippi State University in the United States of America.

The trio earned their master's in Education from the university this past Thursday, 12 May 2022. It was an emotion-packed day that will never be forgotten.

Per a report by The Associated Press, Commondre Cole, his son Ja’Coby Cole and daughter Iesha Gully were among 153 who graduated at MSU-Meridian's spring commencement, said Edgainesentertainment.

The three stood next to one another with great pride. This is definitely not your average family photo and that is why it had made ehadliens.

Photo of Commondre Cole, his son Ja’Coby Cole and daughter Iesha Gully. Source: The Associated Press

Source: UGC

Commondre Cole is an educator at Northwest Middle School while his son Ja’Coby Cole teaches at Oakland Heights Elementary, both in the Meridian Public School District.

Gully is an educator at Northeast Elementary in the Lauderdale County School District. Acadamia runs in their veins.

Speaking about the incredible and educated family's huge achievement, Gully said ''this is a big accomplishment for our family''.

Gully told WTOK-TV said that they started strong and finished strong. A proud moment for the inspiring family.

