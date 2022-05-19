Travis Scott has been keeping low-key since the Astroworld festival tragedy that left 10 dead and hundreds injured about over six months ago

The rapper's foundation has awarded R100 million in scholarships to students from 38 historically black colleges and universities (HBCU)

Travis also disclosed that the foundation is already looking forward to increasing their work next year

Travis Scott has helped relieve a portion of the financial burden from college graduates across the country.

Travis Scott's foundation awards R100 million to top students. Photo: Travis Scott.

Source: UGC

Travis Scott rewards top students

On Tuesday, May 17, Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation announced that it had awarded R100 million in scholarships to students from 38 historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) this year.

People reports that the sum was divided and distributed to 100 students.

The scholarship is named for Travis Scott's grandfather Waymon Webster, who himself was an HBCU educator at Prairie View A&M University, where he was also a student.

"With Scott's support, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund granted KSh 1 million scholarships to seniors who have reached academic excellence (averaging 3.5 or higher GPA) but have faced the all-too-common last-minute challenge of financial adversity in the second semester of their senior year," according to a news release.

"The scholarships will bring 100 students over the finish line, diploma in hand."

This is the second year that Scott has supported HBCUs, the organization said, representing a tenfold increase.

