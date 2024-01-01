Social media has revealed the payslips of many professions, and most have been total eye-openers

The Checkers 60Sixty driver who earns R6k a week was one of the top salary drops of 2023

Seeing highly qualified people in lower earning brackets and other earning heaps changed the minds of many people

2023 might be a wrap, but some of the payslips dropped on social media are still dropping jaws. Mzansi people found out that the kind men who delivered their groceries were ballers and were shaken.

The price of living is getting out of control and salaries are not levelling up. South Africans are struggling to stay afloat and some of these payslips explained why. However, it also showed that the side hustle movement, also known as the gig economy, is saving lives.

Briefly News had you covered on the payslips that slapped in 2023, and here are just a few of the goodies:

Checkers 60Sixty driver earns R6k a week

A TikTok video made people realise the earning potential of delivery drivers. A lady shared a payslip from a Checkers Sixty60 delivery man on TikTok, which went viral. Knowing the Checkers 60Sixty man earns more than you, hit some Mzansi peeps hard.

CA with over six years of experience

One chartered accountant's salary failed to impress South Africans despite people believing CAs earn packets. The TikTok showed a payslip submitted by an autonomous CA with over six years of experience, and it went viral.

Teachers grapple with under 20k salary

A teacher in South Africa's payslip was shared online, which sparked concern among netizens nationwide. These people mould the minds of the future, and the money they earn is disrespectful. Mzansi citizens had a lot to say about what teachers earn.

R311k payslip has Mzansi people sweating

Earning more than some do in a year is a blessing a lot of people will never experience. This video of a high-paying individual's salary had people's jaws dropping. Some just couldn’t believe that this was the reality of some people. Can you imaging bringing in six figures every month?!

