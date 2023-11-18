A TikTok creator showed people salary details sent by someone who works for Checkers Sixty60 to deliver groceries

The supermarket in South Africa has a delivery service, and one of the employees shared how much they get paid

Many people admitted that they did not expect delivery people to earn as much as they saw in the payslip

A TikTok video made people realise the earning potential of delivery drivers. The lady shared a payslip from a Checkers Sixty60 delivery man.

A TikTok video shows a Checkers Sixty60 delivery man's pay after a week. Image: Constantinis / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Checkers payslip video received thousands of likes. People were intrigued and were happy to see how much he earns in a week.

Checkers Sixty60 delivery guy impresses with his payslip.

A TikTok post by @lifereset_za shows pictures of a payslip submitted by a Checkers delivery person, revealing that he earns over R6,000 every week. See the picture of his payslip by clicking here.

SA amazed by Checkers Sixty60 delivery salary

Many people admitted they did not expect to see such a decent salary. Online users commented, raving about the job.

FXKastro said:

"Is this weekly, meaning is 27k per month"

Mukona_360 shared his experience as a delivery guy:

"I do MrD as a side hustle. I have my 9-5. After work I do MrD, we get paid every 10 days and I make between R2500-R4500 every 10 days."

Sandra Boitumelo 951 commented:

"This is decent, I'm impressed . 6.7 per week."

Dingz applauded:

'This inspired me to tip them even more."

BanksTheMechanic declared;

"I'm typing my resignation at 8:00."

South Africans curious about pay slips

Many people like to see the earnings of others in different professions. A doctor's payslip was a viral hit after people saw their monthly earnings.

Mzansi reflects on R65k salary of Safety Officer

Briefly News previously reported that times are tough, and people are looking for ways to make sustainable money. A Mzansi Tiktokker showed the payslip of a Safety Officer who took home R65k, and people were interested.

The youth are paying close attention to which careers make you money and have a gap in the market in regard to employment.

TikTok user @lifereset_za gave the people what they asked for – the payslip of a Safety Officer. The woman reminded people that this R65k salary comes with experience and qualifications and that it is not an entry-level position.

Source: Briefly News