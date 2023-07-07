One woman found a TikTok challenge that her father, who is a preacher, could do with confidence

The daughter posted a video showing whether the pastor would show he knows the bible really well

Online users were stunned as they saw the father's impressive performance in the TikTok bible quiz

One lady showed how her fat er fared in a TikTok Bible test. The short video on the platform had a filter meant for anyone who thinks they know the religious book well.

A TikTok video shows a pastor doing a bible quiz and impressing peeps with his knowledge. Image: Getty Images/ pepifoto/ TikTok/ colleenuzzi

Source: UGC

The pastor's attempt at the quiz wa a viral hit with 178 000 likes. Hundreds of people commented to express what they thought of the pastor's performance on the test.

Pastor flexes his knowledge of the bible in a TikTok video

A woman who tried the bible knowledge test on TikTok, @colleenuzzi, asked he father to rise to the occasion as well. In the video, the man got everything correct, including knowing who the oldest living person in the bible was.

Online users applaud the pastor for knowing his stuff

Many people love to see funny videos that include parents. The video of the father's Bible knowledge inspired people to make hilarious comments.

Big Des wrote:

"Only one I've seen get all of them right!"

bernadetteclarin was amused:

"Your dad be like 'piece of cake'."

Delly’B said:

"Girl, I’m a pastor's daughter too."

Jada wrote:

"Dad almost broke his neck for this, but he had to let us kno he knew his stuff!"

Big Ki added:

"Passa said don’t play with him!"

