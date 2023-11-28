A TikTok video has gone viral in South Africa for showing affordable Zara tops for only R120

The colourful and stylish crop tops are available at a Durban re-seller retail shop

Many South African shoppers are excited about the deal and are interested in buying the tops

Zara tops going for R120 got netizens excited. Image: @gb.clothing.dbn/TikTok, FG Trade/Getty Images

A TikTok video showing an affordable plug for trendy Zara tops has Mzansi netizens ready to do festive shopping and rock stunning fits on a budget.

TikTok video shows Zara tops for R120

The footage shared by @gb.clothing.dbn shows the colourful and stylish crop tops displayed at a Durban re-seller retail shop.

"New Ladies Zara tops arrived in store R120," the post was captioned.

Zara is known to have clothing on the pricier side of life, so seeing them going for such a low cost is as good as a steal!

Zara plug has SA intrigued

South African shoppers are known for their love of a good bargain. According to Science Direct, this is due to several factors, including the country's economic history, which has been characterised by high inflation and economic uncertainty.

As a result, South Africans have become savvy shoppers who are always looking for the best deals. This is evident in the popularity of discount stores and online retailers that offer promotions and sales.

Many netizens reacted to the post with a keen interest in buying the tops.

madlamini_malandela said:

"I need this and I’m in Johannesburg."

Zinhle_Mahlangu repleid:

"Hi is this in JHB?"

yvee replied:

"Are you selling in bulk and prices?"

ShilzM wrote:

"I'm in Pretoria I need the green and white top, do you deliver?"

Snehope_oyisdudla commented:

"Where in Durban?"

