A mother shared a TikTok video of her 18-month-old toddler and their puppy playing together

In the clip, the little one could be seen running around while the little doggie followed him

Mzansi social media users loved the relationship and bond between the two boys, and some even said that they would be besties

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A toddler and a new puppy melted hearts in a TikTok video of them playing like the best of friends. Source: @silindokuhle_masiza/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming video that captured the internet's attention, a toddler and a puppy melted hearts as they became best friends. The pure joy and innocence displayed by the toddler boy and the playful puppy as they laughed and ran around the yard together was truly a sight to behold.

In this captivating video posted by the mother, Silindokuhle Masiza, we see the incredible joy that radiated from the interaction between the little one and the doggie.

In an interview with Briefly News, Masiza shares with us why she got a puppy for her son.

“I got a Smooth Fox Terrier because they were for sale around my area and as a dog lover I purchased one," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I never knew my son would bond with it so quickly but because I had a dog that small when I was pregnant, I wanted him to grow with one,” she added.

Puppy and toddler quickly bond in unexpected way

Masiza shares with us that since she only has one child, she wanted her son to have another friend to play with besides herself.

“His the only child and it could get tiring being his only friend. They have formed an incredible relationship already.

“Rocky the dog sometimes bites when playing and my son gets irritated by that, but he also wants him to chase him around the house or yard all the time.

"He even wakes him up when his asleep but they end up knocked out together after all the fun.”

Beyond the pure entertainment value, this heartwarming friendship has numerous benefits for both the child and the furry companion.

Having a pet encourages children to engage in activities, keeping them active and healthy. It also creates a sense of responsibility and empathy, which are essential for children's emotional development.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi believes that the friendship will last a lifetime

The heartwarming video had Mzansi gushing over the friendship.

Bonga N said:

“I also had a Fox Terrier at his age. She had my back for life.”

K commented:

“I did the same thing with my son. Are they not naughty?!”

Stargirl444 added:

“They are gonna grow up together.”

Nandi_pia said:

“This is so cute. They are going to be besties.”

M added:

“That’s his sibling.”

If you're considering getting a furry friend for your children, you should consider compatibility, cost, time and commitment.

Mother encourages parents to buy cake outside of their birthday

In other news, Briefly News reported about a mother who encouraged parents to buy cake for their children, not only on their birthday.

In a TikTok video, the woman is heard telling people to buy a cake for their children outside of birthday party celebrations so that children will stop referring to the delicious dessert as a 'party'. This left many parents in stitches online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News