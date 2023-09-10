One young man who grew up in the USA went back to his home country in Africa with his parents

The hardworking immigrant parents built their family a huge house, and he showed it off in videos

Many people were impressed after seeing what the young man's parents were able to achieve with years of work

A young man travelled from America back to his home country, Equatorial Guinea, with his parents. He was amazed by the house that they built in their home country for more than a decade.

A TikTok video shows a man visiting the big house his parents built over 10 years and many were fascinated. Image: @2kevinnkesser

Source: TikTok

The video of the home received millions of likes. Many people commented, raving about how well the parents did.

Man amazed by big home built by parents in Africa

One young man @2kevinnkesser could not believe his eyes when he arrived in Guinea to see the home his parents built. In the video, he showed off a mansion.

He detailed that it has eight rooms and is two storeys. Watch the video below:

Online users gush over huge home

Many people said the guy's parents did a good job building the home. Online users were waving, and many wanted to see the inside.

Brooklynn's Pie Slider LG said:

"EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM? How much is rent? I'm moving in."

Sunshine commented:

"That’s a whole school bro."

Him wrote:

"My African mom has 10 stories and 12 bedroom."

C could relate:

"My parents took 20 years to build ours in Portugal and finally finished last year - it’s massive compared to home in Canada."

rr added:

"Same, but in north Africa and it is getting done."

definitenerd was impressed:

"8 bed each with a bathroom? That’s a mansion, respect."

Big homes inspire netizens

Homeowners often inspire people on social media. A family went viral after they moved to a bigger home.

