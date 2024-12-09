A hun left many Mzansi peeps astonished after sharing a video of the condition her bank card was in

The lady shared the clip that got the online community members talking on her TikTok account

Social media users were left rolling with laughter, offering to help the babe with money to fix her card

A lady left Mzansi in stitches after showing how her bank card looked. Image: @amandalungako

Bank consultation queues can be very long, especially during this time of the year; therefore, if it is possible to avoid going in, many prepare not to until they are left with no choice but to go inside.

A woman whose user handle is @amandalungako shared a video showing off her bank card on TikTok's video streaming platform, attracting many views and comments.

The lady pays at a shop

In the video, @amandalungako can be seen taking out two sides of her broken Capitec bank card and inserting them in a speed point machine to make a payment to make a payment for goods she bought.

The lady's card becomes a hot topic

After watching the video, many social media users took to the comment section to express their shock and question whether the card worked. Some wanted to know what @amandalungako does when she needs to withdraw money at an ATM, and others felt entertained.

User @JustMlu commented:

"Paying half half 😅😂."

User @Singini Hlengiwe detailed:

"My husband's card is exactly like that. He says he's not changing it as long as it's working. And it's expensive to get a new card."

User @Tabie.Thapie shared:

"😂😂Spent 2 yrs with such card peaceful kabi loyo life."

User @Zandile added:

"My bank card was like that for the whole of last year and was working perfectly fine with tapes."

User jen28 noted:

"That card has been through a lot shem."

User @Liyema Likzin said:

"No guys, it's enough now. This country 🇿🇦 must be closed coz we've seen it all 🤣🤣."

