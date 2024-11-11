“The Charges Are Crazy”: SA Surprised After Man Deposits Coins at Capitec Bank
- A young man shared a video on TikTok showing how he deposited a bunch of coins at a Capitec Bank ATM
- He carried the money in an iPhone box before placing the coins into a designated tray
- Social media users in the post's comment section were worried about the bank charges the man would face
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Many prefer to save money in cash, setting it aside until they can deposit it into their bank accounts for safekeeping. Recently, a man deposited coins at a local bank, which raised concern among a few individuals due to potential high fees.
Man deposits coins at Capitec Bank
Using the handle @broingout on TikTok, a young man shared a video of himself depositing some money at Capitec Bank. However, the money was a bunch of coins with no notes in sight.
Walking up to the ATM, the man kept the coins in an iPhone box and dropped the coins into the designated tray. According to the ATM screen, he deposited R42.20.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to man depositing coins at Capitec Bank
Hundreds of local internet users who saw the viral video on their For You Pages went to the comment section to express their thoughts about the man depositing the money into his bank account, with some people sharing tips.
@twtthandichavalala told the young man and the online community:
"The best way to exchange your coins is at Shoprite."
@sihlebuhle_hlatswhayo wrote in the comments:
"The charges are crazy, or have they adjusted that?"
A fortunate @broingout responded:
"I was charged R6.10. I also thought it would be high."
@thatodebskinga shared their opinion and advised people:
"Pro tip: Exchange your coins at retail shops to avoid deposit fees."
An upset @dopebiy said:
"They have now added another reason to increase the queues."
@fiestyroxie told app users:
"I feel so sorry for the guys that actually count and separate this, especially coming to December."
Capitec Bank client charged over R560 after depositing R3 700 in coins
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared her disappointment in Capitec Bank after saving R3 766.40 in coins, only to be charged R564.64 for deposit fees.
The unfortunate woman shared that the bank left her heartbroken. Many social media users could relate to her experience.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za