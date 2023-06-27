A woman took to social media to share her disappointment in one of SA's biggest financial service providers

According to the post, the woman had saved R3 766,40 in coins only to be charged R564, 64 for deposit fees by Capitec

The unfortunate lady shared that she was left heartbroken by the bank, and many netizens could relate to her experience

A South African woman was left feeling regretful after going to deposit her hard-earned savings into a Capitec Bank account.

In a video posted by @ladypamla3 a woman shows off many coins and several banknotes scattered all over her bed.

In the TikTok post, she revealed that she deposited R3 766,40 of coins and was charged R564, 64 by Capitec.

"#capitecbank is a scam I wish I never banked with them. Guys, run away. I was charged R15 per R100 when I deposited coins in their machine. I'm broken all my savings gone to Capitec. I'm broken," @ladypamla3 wrote.

The Capitec website does indeed stateI that its coin deposit machine charges R15 for every R100.

Saving money is not always easy, but it sure is rewarding. It allows you to enjoy greater security in your life. If you have cash set aside for emergencies, you have a fallback should something unexpected happen, Discover states.

So it not hard to imagine how painful it must have been for the young woman to see such a large chunk of her savings going towards unforseen bank charges.

Netizens respond to woman's pain

Many netizens sympathised with her in the comments section. Others also complained about the bank in question while some offered her advice.

Thatonkie replied:

"I saved coins including 50c, 20c and 10c and I exchanged at Nedbank and was charged R0, 00."

asanda118 wrote:

"Open a Tyme Bank acc and deposit your at PnP kiosk you won't go wrong."

Munju♥️ said:

"Kant nihleleleni kwa capitec ngoba aksi yi bank leyo."

Slindilemagwalamwandla replied:

"Ngathi ngakhaliswa standard bank owacharger R180 for R2000 wamacoins."

Dineo Modiba649 wrote:

"Eish love askies, next time pack your coins and exchange them at retail stores for change. I got this advice from a Capitec employee while depositing too."

Boitumelo Ramakatane commented:

"But they tell you before you do."

xoli wrote:

"Ngiphumile Ku capitec ngi deposite 20000 bathatha 800 wama charges."

Capitec most complained about banks in South Africa

In another story, Briefly News reported that Capitec had been handed the title of the most complained-about bank in South Africa.

This is according to the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS), which claims the bank received the biggest spike in customer complaints in 2022, TimesLIVE reported.

Reana Steyn of OBS said her office received 47 819 calls from customers complaining about the bank compared to 41 880 in 2021. Capitec's active cases a month averaged 1 424 in 2022, and grievances rose by 11%.

