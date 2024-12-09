“Can I Join the Crew?”: SA Loves Woman’s Friends Fighting to Pay the Bill

A young woman shared on her TikTok account a video of her friends fighting to pay a bill

The two friends, a man and a woman, tried to be the first person to have their card reach the Speedpoint

Many social media users loved the video and hoped to have such friends in their circle

In a world where genuine compassion in friendships is often hard to find, witnessing acts of selflessness becomes a rare and cherished sight.

A woman recently captured her friends passionately arguing over who should pay the bill, which intrigued many.

Fighting a good fight

After buying food at a restaurant, people usually argue over splitting the bill. However, one group of friends did the opposite.

Using the TikTok handle @kirstinskulture, a young woman uploaded a fun video of her besties at a drive-thru trying to be the first to get their card to the Speedpoint.

In our current economy, seeing such a post on the For You Page will undoubtedly make you stop and marvel at the generosity!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the generous friends

Several social media users rushed to the comment section, telling fellow app users how they would love to have such friends in their social circle.

@miss_lekang1 told the online community:

"My friends act blind the minute the bill comes."

An intrigued @keabetswechirwa asked:

"Can I join the crew? I am not a fighter."

@nokwandamhlongo_ confessed to online users:

"The way I’d always lose this fight."

@dreadheaded_itu jokingly asked the woman:

"Can I borrow your friends?"

@iintombi_yasembo wrote in the comments:

"It’s not about us having money. It’s about showing genuine love and appreciation."

@modi4sure laughed and said:

"In South Africa, there's no such thing. They excuse themselves to the toilet. Then, boom, a few hours later, no one returns, and the bill is on you."

