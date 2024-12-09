A mother who works in the retail industry shared how her daughter reacted after seeing she took the day off

The woman thanked Gof for her father, who often takes care of the little girl while her mother works

Social media users in the comment section felt they could relate to the woman's work struggles

Retail stores are a major convenience for shoppers, offering a wide range of products and extended trading hours. However, the long hours can take a toll on those who work in the industry.

Retail worker's day off sparks joy

A TikTok user named Ntombi took to her account (@ntombi77mthi) to share her daughter's reaction to seeing that she had a day off from work. The little girl was overjoyed after seeing her mother, who shared:

"Working in retail is not nice. Thank you, God, for keeping my dad to this day. He takes good care of her."

Watch the sweet video below:

SA relates to retail worker

Hundreds of local social media users understood where the mother came from and expressed their thoughts about the industry in the comment section. The reaction was no surprise, as one woman who left working in retail even received support from Mzansi online users.

@mpumelelom14 said to the online community:

"Retail is draining, honestly. I feel like resigning, but I think there's plenty of things I need to accomplish before I do that."

@mphor041 shared their story:

"I've been in retail for over 20 years. Yoh, it was not easy for me and my kids. In June, I decided to quit."

@deelz1108 wrote to Ntombi:

"I really feel for you and everyone here in retail. I saw how my son was mentally, physically and emotionally drained at his job. I pray for all of you."

@ndivhuwops told app users:

"I will never in a thousand years go back to work in retail. That place is where the devil resides."

@www.bule.com added in the comment section:

"We're not complaining, but sometimes we wish working hours were different."

@penni_kk had a different view of the industry and shared:

"I got the best opportunities working in retail and saw my full potential. I was offered a job by a lady who said I gave the best customer service. It was the most humbling experience."

