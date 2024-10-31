A guy took to TikTok to share his disappointment after the people he called friends left him to pay their bill

The guy gent shared a receipt with all the beverages consumed by the friends, attracting a lot of comments on the post

Social media users asked him to name and shame, while others gave him advice on what to do when such happens again

After inviting him, a man was left to pay a massive bill by his friends. Image: @topsalesman18

Source: TikTok

A group of friends proved untrustworthy after leaving a guy with a massive bill at a groove when they invited him to join them.

The invited gent shared this on his TikTok account under his user handle @topsalesman18, attracting 689K views, 39K likes and almost 1.7K comments from social media users who expressed shock.

The man shares his friend's betrayal

In the video shared on the app by @topsalesman18, he details that he was with his girlfriend when socialite friends invited him to join them. He found them drinking, and his lady ordered a hot chocolate.

The gents started disappearing, and the waiter brought the R18K bill to him as he was the only one left behind.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares disappointment in the guys

The post got the online community wishing to know the cruel friends who invited the gent only to make him pay almost R20K of his hard-earned money. Social media users advised him to get a separate bill when joining people, while others were shocked that he had the amount available to pay.

User @Miranda Siibiya

"When you arrive late, and people have already ordered, always ask for a separate bill Or pay immediately."

User @Contagious Soul #🇸🇦🇿🇦 added:

"Those are not friends. If you keep them, then you still have a lot to learn."

User @King TiaraJr.Mpisana commented:

"For me, you are a King 👑. They say they are smart, smiling. But the King's bank card didn't decline. Now you know stay away from them 🤝."

User @Tshilisanani_.Manyaga😮‍💨shared:

"Name them 😭 they left you with this huge bill 😭."

User @Mngetshani ka Promise said:

"🥺yoh thats cruel 😢 😭😭."

User @Kgosigadi Ya Kwa Radiokana added:

"That's someone's salary 🥺🥺🥺."

